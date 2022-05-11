Nonprofit awards 2 scholarships in slain graduate’s honor

Tonya Burch, left, awards Wilson Early College Academy student Leah Mahone a $1,000 scholarship from the Tyrique Hudson Legacy of Love Foundation. WECA student Cerenity Pender, not pictured, also received a $1,000 scholarship. Burch’s son, WECA and North Carolina AT&T graduate Tyrique Hudson, was killed three years ago. Burch started the foundation in his honor.

Two Wilson Early College Academy students have earned scholarships awarded in memory of a WECA graduate whose life was cut short.

The Tyrique Hudson Legacy of Love Foundation, a state-registered nonprofit, gave WECA students Leah Mahone and Cerenity Pender $1,000 each.

Hudson’s mother, Tonya Burch, established the special scholarship in honor of her son, a WECA and North Carolina AT&T University graduate. Hudson, a software engineer, was killed three years ago inside his Maryland apartment stairwell. A neighbor who a court later deemed insane fatally attacked the young man.

Prior to his death, Hudson told his mother he wanted to establish a college scholarship fund for deserving WECA students. Burch has since carried out his wishes and has awarded several $500 scholarships to WECA students. The scholarships are made possible through donations from Hudson’s family and community members.

Hudson was big on education and tutored students in high school and college.

Monetary donations for the scholarship can be sent to the Tyrique Hudson Legacy of Love Foundation, P.O. Box 662, Wilson NC 27894. Donations are tax-deductible.

Supporters can also donate via Cash App at $JusticeForTyriqueTJ or PayPal at Doit4Tyrique@gmail.com.