This Canoe or Kayak Float Might Be the Most Mellow in Illinois

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO