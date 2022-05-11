ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Canoe or Kayak Float Might Be the Most Mellow in Illinois

By Doc Holliday
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the experiences in my life, float trips were among my favorites. That's one reason why I wanted to share a canoe or kayak float option that might be the most mellow I've seen in Illinois. Are you familiar with the Nippersink Creek Canoe...

Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since a week ago Friday, on May 6th. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part, and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces. The preliminary seven-day case rate statewide is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. For more, logon at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Indoor Playground in Illinois Is the Ultimate Playdate For Your Kids

School is almost out for summer, and soon the real fun begins. By fun, I mean, (sarcastically), the fun of figuring out how to keep our kids entertained every day begins. Every parent knows that not every summer day is meant for playing outside. Sometimes it rains, and sometimes it is just too darn hot to do anything outdoors. When those days arrive, and you don't want the kids wasting the day away on screentime, take the short drive to Aurora, Illinois and check out Kiddy Club!
AURORA, IL
CJ Coombs

History of Missouri's oldest city founded in the 1700s

The Bequette-Ribault House.Andrew Balet, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the attractions to Sainte (Ste.) Genevieve is the restored Bequette-Ribault house pictured above, also on the National Registry of Historic Places. The house was built in 1808 by Jean-Baptiste Bequette, Sr. When his son died, the property was purchased by a woman named Clarisse, who was "a free woman of color." Thereafter, until 1982, ownership was passed down to her descendants and they all had the last name of Ribault.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Another record day for gas prices in STL, Missouri and nationwide

ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to climb and break records nationally and locally. As of Saturday, the nationwide average is $4.45 per gallon, the highest cost ever reported by the American Automobile Association. In St. Louis, AAA reports another record with gas costing $4.25 on average in the metropolitan area. Missouri sits comfortably below […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
NASHVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

