DEVILS LAKE - The community of Devils Lake is rich with people who have a drive to give back and that community spirit. One of these community groups is called the Lake Region State College’s Student Nurse Association – Associate Degree Nurse cohort who recently got into the giving spirit when they donated $2,500 to the local Lake Region UAS Team to help them assist in the purchase of a new drone that Lake Region UAS will use indoors. The drone, called Skydio 2+, runs around $5,000.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO