What is your favorite summer event or attraction in the Galesburg area and why?. To say I love food may be an understatement. It has been and will always be "The Great Communicator." It shouldn't be a surprise the Galesburg summer festivals that are among my favorites are Taste of Galesburg and Railroad Days. Starting with Taste, this is definitely the big draw for foodies. What makes the event so much fun is running into friends and saying something like "Did you try the Mahi Fish Taco from Iron Spike or Whisky Barrel's dessert pretzel bites?"

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO