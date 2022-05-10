ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Did You Know This Attraction Made Alabama World Famous?

By Dre Day
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama is not only known across the nation, but I know now that the state of Alabama is known around the world. How many popular landmarks can you name in the state of Alabama?. Think about things that make the state unique from attractions to history to landmarks. How...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Plane tickets, Jan. 6 subpoena, water park: Down in Alabama

Huntsville International Airport has been rated as the most expensive place to fly out of in the United States. Congressman Mo Brooks has received a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel. An indoor water park at Tropic Falls in Foley will open June 27. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Free Summer Movie Series Returns To Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa recently announced that they will host their free movie series at Government Plaza for the second year in a row. Movies in the Park is a six-week event where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Selma, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Several Alabama airports awarded grants from FAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Improvement projects are head for several Alabama airports. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced that 25 airports will benefit from more than $12.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction and safety advances.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Democratic#Mardi Gras#Roman#Vulcan Park Museum
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
105.1 The Block

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
ALABAMA STATE
mypanhandle.com

“Super Reef” deployed off of Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, May 2nd The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association deployed 35 new “Super Reefs” into the Gulf. These new artificial reefs are the first of their kind in the state of Florida. They were originally deployed off Orange Beach, Alabama, and...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery. “I was working with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy