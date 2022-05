SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field."He really came together as a man, as a teammate, and as a baseball player," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "This is a great opportunity for him."The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento."It's always nice to have a switch hitter...

