ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte City, CA

Caltrans breaks ground on Butte City Bridge replacement project

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buruV_0fa00aa800

Caltrans broke ground on a major Sacramento River bridge and viaduct replacement project on State Route 162 in the Butte City area of Glenn County last week.

“With about 1,200 farms, agriculture serves as the engine that drives Glenn County’s economy,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The new Butte City Bridge and viaduct will enhance motorist safety and meet the needs of today’s larger farm tractors and commercial trucks that serve the county’s $750 million-per-year farm economy.”

According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the $106 million project includes $13.8 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“For more than seven decades, residents, travelers, farmers, and school buses have relied on the Butte City Bridge to cross the Sacramento River,” read the release. “On average, more than 2,700 vehicles, including more than 270 trucks, travel daily on the bridge, which connects the county seats of Willows in Glenn County and Oroville in Butte County. The aging structure serves as a vital transportation link connecting Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties. Without the bridge, motorists would have to travel more than 30 miles to connect back to State Routes 162 and 45.”

Crews will construct a new bridge and viaduct featuring 12-foot traffic lanes and 8-foot shoulders in each direction just north of the current alignment, according to the release. The structure will feature a 4,686-foot cast-in-place prestressed box girder and a 14-foot eastbound shoulder will also be constructed on State Route 162, also known as Main Street, from east of McDougall Street to south of Eureka Street in Butte City.

Caltrans officials said SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between state and local agencies.

“Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1,” read the release.

Caltrans District 3 maintains more than 4,385 miles of state highway in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

For more information about this and other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.

Caltrans District 3 will be providing updates about this project on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

For real-time traffic information, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead as Highway 99 is blocked in Tehama County following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Vina on Friday afternoon. The CHP told Action News Now they have found a White Toyota Corolla that took off from the scene in Shasta County. The CHP said the Corolla is part of the investigation but was not part of the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 44 reopens near Shingletown following police activity

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - Highway 44 was blocked in both directions just east of Shingletown Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the road was blocked due to police activity. An employee at the Dollar General in Shingletown told Action News Now the store was told there was an active shooter...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Glenn County, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Cars
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Government
City
Butte City, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
City
Colusa, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
FOX26

Injured donkeys stranded on Merced County island as water level rises

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two injured donkeys are stuck on an island in Lake McClure in Merced County. Kenny Shepherd is the President of the Madera Speedway. He says he gets tired of all the noise out here, so he goes fishing pretty frequently. He was out fishing when he noticed those donkeys.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento River#Economy#Sacramento Valley#Urban Construction#State Route 162#Caltrans District 3#Senate
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is how Visalia’s new HAWK crossing works

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new style of pedestrian crossing is now in operation in Visalia – and it might be something you have not seen before. The HAWK system can be found at Lovers Lane and Packwood Creek Trail Crossing. HAWK (which stands for High-intensity Activated crossWalK) is essentially a pedestrian crossing with two […]
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors react to Costco construction update

REDDING, Calif.- Construction at the new Costco site in South Redding is ramping up after a series of supply chain delays. A construction manager at the site told Action News Now that those delays are behind them and the crew is focusing on the next stage of construction. Right now,...
REDDING, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

Yurok Tribe Petitions Federal Government to Change Local Mountain’s Offensive Name

The Yurok Tribal Council is petitioning the federal government to revise the exceedingly inflammatory name of a mountain peak within Yurok ancestral territory. Located in the coastal mountains, the peak is currently called Sq—-Tit. The Tribe is asking the U.S. Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to amend the name to pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw (Maple Peak). In November of 2021, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland created a formal procedure to review and replace disparaging names of geographic features. The Secretary also ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove the word Sq—- from the federal lexicon.
EUREKA, CA
KTLA

Power shutoffs possible for Californians this summer

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s energy grid, warned that more than a million addresses across the state can experience power shutoffs this summer. Being mindful about saving energy could help the state’s power grid, especially during a drought that’s knocking hydroelectric plants offline. And with all of California under some form […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
250
Followers
10
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy