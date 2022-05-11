Caltrans breaks ground on Butte City Bridge replacement project

Caltrans broke ground on a major Sacramento River bridge and viaduct replacement project on State Route 162 in the Butte City area of Glenn County last week.

“With about 1,200 farms, agriculture serves as the engine that drives Glenn County’s economy,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The new Butte City Bridge and viaduct will enhance motorist safety and meet the needs of today’s larger farm tractors and commercial trucks that serve the county’s $750 million-per-year farm economy.”

According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the $106 million project includes $13.8 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“For more than seven decades, residents, travelers, farmers, and school buses have relied on the Butte City Bridge to cross the Sacramento River,” read the release. “On average, more than 2,700 vehicles, including more than 270 trucks, travel daily on the bridge, which connects the county seats of Willows in Glenn County and Oroville in Butte County. The aging structure serves as a vital transportation link connecting Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties. Without the bridge, motorists would have to travel more than 30 miles to connect back to State Routes 162 and 45.”

Crews will construct a new bridge and viaduct featuring 12-foot traffic lanes and 8-foot shoulders in each direction just north of the current alignment, according to the release. The structure will feature a 4,686-foot cast-in-place prestressed box girder and a 14-foot eastbound shoulder will also be constructed on State Route 162, also known as Main Street, from east of McDougall Street to south of Eureka Street in Butte City.

Caltrans officials said SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between state and local agencies.

“Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1,” read the release.

Caltrans District 3 maintains more than 4,385 miles of state highway in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

For more information about this and other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.

Caltrans District 3 will be providing updates about this project on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

For real-time traffic information, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.