Elizabeth City, NC

Brown's actions show he didn't want day in court

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

This letter is in response to a March 25 letter published in The Daily Advance titled, “Brown shooting shows need for Citizens Advisory Council.”

This not true. In my opinion, the letter was written to criticize law enforcement’s shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. without care for what the facts show.

The letter writer states that regardless of Brown’s prior arrest history, he deserved to have his day in court. I agree with that, and I’m sure District Attorney Andrew Womble and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agree with that.

The problem is, Brown didn’t want his day in court. Brown didn’t accept the Pasquotank County deputies’ warrants, and used his car as a weapon to try and run over the deputies. This is a fact; like it or not, it’s a fact. If Brown had accepted the warrants, he would have had his day in court, and he’d be alive today. He might be in prison — but he’d be alive.

When a police officer gets a call to deliver a warrant or has to stop a motor vehicle for whatever reason, from that point on his life is in danger. Today’s society is very dangerous. You even have to have officers in the schools now. Does that tell you something?

Meanwhile, we have tied officers’ hands so tight that their lives are in danger all the time.

The letter writer goes on to say that they don’t want to live in terror of the police. I don’t live in terror of the police. I don’t break laws; therefore, the police will not be bringing me warrants. But if for some strange reason they do, I will accept them. I will not use my car as a weapon and attempt to harm officers with it.

The letter goes on to call Womble’s decision not to charge the deputies a sad commentary on our justice system. I believe, however, that we have the best justice system in the world.

For those who criticize our justice system, I have just one wish: for them to put on a badge and be a police officer for a month. I don’t believe they would make it, but if they did, their attitude would change.

CARL PICKELL

Elizabeth City

Elizabeth Miller
4d ago

Finally! Thank you for this and the people in da back.Job very well executed by law enforcement.Pun was intended.I back the blue.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
119
Followers
199
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

