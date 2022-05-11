ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St-Gobain shares rise as Bluebell Capital calls for shake-up at company

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares in French construction materials giant St-Gobain rose on Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported that activist investment firm Bluebell Capital had called for a shake-up at the company.

St-Gobain shares were up 2% in early session trading.

In April, St-Gobain posted record first-quarter sales but flagged the higher impact of energy and raw material costs in 2022 amid a challenging geopolitical situation and supply chain issues. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten;)

Reuters

Reuters

