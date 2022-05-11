ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Agrees That Travis Scott Stole His "Whole Style"

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, rumors have continuously circulated that A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott have bad blood. During an upcoming interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Rocky was questioned about his similarities with Houston-born rapper Scott. A teaser for the upcoming episode was posted on Instagram on Monday, where the Harlem-born rapper can...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lil Keed death: Rapper who worked with Travis Scott and Young Thug dies, aged 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died, aged 24.The Atlanta-based music star, real name Raqhid Render, had previously worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Young Thug.A cause of death has not been revealed.He released his most recent album, Trapped on Cleveland 3, in 2020. Lil Keed’s first two records were 2018’s Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk To ‘Em.A third, titled Long Live Mexico, followed in 2019.The news of Lil Keed’s death was announced by his brother, Lil Gotit, on social media.“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy’ [sic]” he wrote.Lil Keed was due to perform in North Carolina on Saturday (14 May).He is survied by his daughter, Naychur. Read More The number of injuries linked to Astroworld festival has been confirmedTravis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards after ‘demand’ from P DiddyTravis Scott plays first live public show since Astroworld tragedy
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Diddy Is ‘Uncanceling’ Travis Scott 30 Years After Facing a Tragedy Similar to Astroworld

This week, Sean “Diddy” Combs says he demanded that Travis Scott would have an opportunity to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which Diddy is executive producing. It would be Travis’ first major performance since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. “I’m uncanceling the canceled,” Diddy said, referring to the backlash against Travis as the face of a tragedy in which 10 people died of compression asphyxia during his performance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
Person
N.o.r.e.
Person
Pusha T
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 25-year-old son, saw that first-hand this week when his car was stolen on Wednesday, per TMZ. The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the Los Angeles Police Department after the car-jacking, the publication shares. Then, the LAPD reportedly retrieved the vehicle and arrested the alleged robber—who already had an active warrant and was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. TMZ reports that the vehicle’s keys were left inside the BMW, and stolen items were also found inside when it was recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Drink Champs
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Diddy demanded Billboard Music Awards include Travis Scott as performer: 'No canceling on my watch'

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Travis Scott and Diddy. Diddy demanded that his "brother" Travis Scott perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday, Scott will make his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy in November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured. In an Instagram video shared by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, he said he was responsible for getting him the gig.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

2 Chainz’s Wife: Meet Kesha Ward, His Spouse Of Almost 4 Years

2 Chainz is more than just a talented rapper. The 44-year-old star, who has won one Grammy Award and two BET Awards, is also a proud family man. 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) has a gorgeous wife, Kesha Ward, 43, and three children that he dedicates his life to. The “No Lie” hitmaker and Kesha are still so in love as they come upon their four-year wedding anniversary in a few months. Below, find out more about Kesha, who also goes by Nakesha, and her fairytale romance with her famous husband.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Says Diddy's Fingerprints Are All Over "It's Almost Dry"

Pusha T emerged with his latest body of work, It's Almost Dry on Friday. The rapper's latest body of work, completely produced by Pharrell and Kanye West, has received nothing but praise across the board for both his bars and ear for beats. However, Push doesn't solely credit the work of Pharrell and Ye for bringing his body of work to life.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Claims The $2M In Cash He Flexed On Instagram Was 'Prop' Money

6ix9ine claimed he was “struggling to make end meets” in a court hearing last month as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. So when he shared an Instagram video of himself flexing nearly two million dollars in cash last week, the optics didn’t look good. But according to the controversial rapper, it was all a rouse. In an interview with TMZ Live, Harvey Levin asked him about the video and if he could cough up the $1 million he owes in restitution.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Twerks For IG In A Pair Of Revealing Black Leggings: Watch

Iggy Azalea is one hot mama. Not long after debuting her incredible new tattoo of her young son, Onyx, the Australian recording artist is showing off for Instagram once again, although this time it's her bodacious booty that has stolen our attention. On Saturday, April 30th, the 31-year-old reposted a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Use PDA to Subtly Deny Cheating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived in Barbados on Friday, visiting the rapper's family together and looking very much in love. In a video shared by TMZ, they can be seen walking side-by-side through the airport terminal as A$AP wraps his arm around his girlfriend's waist in a moment of sweet PDA.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy