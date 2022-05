My wife and I have lived in the Northwood Shores neighborhood for over 30 years. We have spent a lot of time, energy and money to create our personal sanctuary. It is so peaceful and idyllic. However, we now worry that our solitude will be shattered as our neighbor wants to turn her home into an Airbnb. It’s understandable that tourists go on vacation to have a good time. However, their actions often affect the quality of life for the permanent residents. Three of the four homes surrounding her home are retired couples and there are already three Airbnb’s on our street. How do we protect the integrity of the neighborhood? Can we restrict the number of these short-term rentals?

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO