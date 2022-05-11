Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22

Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service.

Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP.

Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

4/28/22

Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call to Forest Service.

Assist Outside Agency, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Street, Superior, Superior EMS and St. Regis QRU responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident/Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 16, Deputy, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.

Traffic Stop, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputy issued warning.

Medical Assistance Required, Sundowner Lane, St. Regis, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.

Civil Service, I-90 MM 16, Deputy completed civil service.

Traffic Stop, DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

4/29/22

Suspicious Activity, River Gorge Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Civil Issue, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded.

Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy issued warning.

Lost Item, 6th Street, Superior, Dispatch took information about missing items.

Officer Flag Down, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded.

Civil Service, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP and Missoula County.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Mill Creek, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for obstructed plate.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 43, Deputy responded.

Suspicious Activity, Dry Creek Fishing Access, Deputy 1st vehicle warned Fishing Access is for day use only, 2nd vehicle driver taken into custody and transported to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 47, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Complaint, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Coroner Call, Five Way Road, Superior, Deputy Coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded.

4/30/22

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Suspicious Activity, Keystone Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 34, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Theft, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Southside Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP.

Disturbance, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Deer vs Vehicle, I-90 MM 43, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, Little Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.

Traffic Complaint, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded, gone on arrival.

Controlled Burn, Main Street, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Civil Service, River Road, Alberton, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Civil Service, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy completed civil service.

Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 66, Deputy responded, suspect taken into custody and transported to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Civil Service, St. Regis, Deputy completed civil service.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Fire, Reardon Lane, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Fire, Diamond Match Road, Superior Fire responded.

Stray Dog, First Street, Superior, Deputy captured dog and returned it to its owner.

Threat, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 41, Transferred call to MHP, Deputies, Superior EMS, and Superior Fire responded.

5/1/22

Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 47, Dispatch contacted tow company for assistance.

Traffic Complaint/Intoxicated Driver, I-90 WB MM 42, Deputies responded, suspect taken into custody and transported to them to Mineral County Jail.

Coroner Call, Whisper Lane, DeBorgia, Deputy Coroner, Deputy, Superior EMS responded.

Officer Flag Down, Pike Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Main Street, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from a Missoula County hospital to Mineral Community Hospital.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 46, Deputy completed traffic stop.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 19, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued citations for driving while license is suspended and driving without liability insurance in effect.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 32, Deputy issued warnings.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Main Street, St. Regis, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Incident, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Deer vs Vehicle, Diamond Match Road, Superoir, Deputy responded.

5/2/22

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Disturbance, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded, warning issued for loud music.

Injured Animal, I-90 EB MM 72, Transferred call to MHP.

Controlled Burn, Second Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Medical Assistance Required, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

VIN Inspection, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Disturbance, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Theft, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 33, Deputies issued citation for driving while suspended or revoked.

Assist Citizen, Mineral County, Deputy responded.

Assist Citizen, Southside Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Mental Health Issue, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded, gone on arrival.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Animal Bite, 6th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Elizabeth Lane, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Traffic Stop, Cold Creek Road MM 5, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 32, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy completed stop.

Road Hazard, I-90 MM 37, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy responded.

5/3/22

Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Abandoned Motorhome, Cold Creek Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Nuisance Complaint, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.