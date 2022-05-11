ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomeroy, WA

Elderly Pomeroy patients getting a reprieve

By KERRI SANDAINE Of the TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

The 14 patients in long-term care at Garfield County Hospital won’t be forced to move in the near future.

The Washington State Department of Health is looking into a new interpretation of the rules that would have made permanent swing beds obsolete at this rural hospital, and the decision could be overturned.

Mat Slaybaugh, co-CEO of the Garfield County Hospital District, said the DOH has officially halted the hospital’s survey while the case is reviewed, and the state is working with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services about its recent swing bed interpretation.

“It sounds like it’s moving in the right direction, but nothing is finalized yet,” Slaybaugh said.

However, residents and staff members breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday, hoping the temporary reprieve becomes permanent, and no one has to move or find new jobs.

Suzanne Woodsun-Reed, 73, said she’s feeling hopeful the decision will be turned around and everyone there, including her 81-year-old brother, will be able to live out their remaining time at the hospital.

“I’m extremely optimistic about the reprieve,” Woodsun-Reed said Tuesday. “The outpouring of community support, our state lawmakers and the media has been phenomenal.”

The critical access hospital has been allowed to operate its swing-bed program for about 20 years. Previously, care for elderly residents was provided at Memory Manor in the same space under a skilled nursing facility license. When it closed, the hospital took over the license in the early 2000s.

Slaybaugh said the hospital never had any problem with the current arrangement until last week.

For years, rural and Critical Access Hospitals with a Medicare provider agreement have been able to provide long-term care under swing-bed programs, which allow a patient to transition from acute care to skilled nursing without leaving the hospital.

A surveyor formed a different opinion during a visit to Pomeroy, which caused much distress at the local level.

Most of the residents in Pomeroy have lived in Garfield County their entire lives and are distraught about the possibility of having to find a new home, and leave behind the friendly nursing staff, family and their hometown. Beds are difficult to find, and no other nursing home operates in Pomeroy.

A rally was conducted along Main Street Thursday, drawing about 50 people who objected to the recent CMS determination. Residents in long-term care should be allowed to remain at the hospital, the protesters said.

Phil Crawford, 91, a lifelong Pomeroy resident, has lived at the hospital for about six months and wants to stay put.

“It was quite a shock when I heard we may have to move,” Crawford said. “I don’t want to move out of Pomeroy. I hope they can get the politicians on our side and get this thing postponed. Living here has been great. The staff is very nice, and I don’t lack attention and help. It’s also clean and spotless, and I really appreciate that.”

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

Comments / 1

