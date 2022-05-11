Listen, ask questions, learn

LAPWAI — Fifth grade Lapwai teacher Traci McKarcher was at a Nez Perce Circle of Elders meeting when she heard this advice: When an elder is speaking, you listen and ask questions.

“That advice was really meaningful to me and I wanted to carry that on in a meaningful way,” McKarcher said. “This book was a beautiful way to do that.”

The book is the project her fifth grade students are working on; it will include the wisdom and insight the students glean from interviews with elders about Nez Perce culture. It’s how McKarcher is teaching them to listen and ask questions of elders. McKarcher got a grant from the tribe for her students to write and publish the book. About 15 students have been interviewing elders on a variety of topics.

The interviews began in February and students were excited to make the book and show it to their families.

“At the end of fifth grade, you get a memory,” Leilani Penney said.

Some of the students like Himiim Powaukee and Ryker Samuels have already completed their interviews. Powaukee talked to an elder about dugout canoes and Samuels interviewed an elder about powwows a couple of weeks ago.

Other students like Karvehl Bisbee and Josephine Arthur still have their interviews to do. Arthur’s topic is Mud Springs, a camp she goes to every year. She came up with the idea from her mom and “I got an elder in our family that owns it,” she said.

Some of the students like Jaleia Sonneck and Dawson Whitman interviewed their own grandparents while others interviewed other elders. Aviana Wheeler said McKarcher asked them what they wanted to learn about, then found elders to speak on those topics.

Wheeler and Rhianne Arthur didn’t know the elders they interviewed, which they said made it a little bit harder. However, students like Whitman said it was easier and fun to have his grandpa in the classroom.

“I like seeing different elders,” Kylee Yallup said of the visitors who came to the class.

“We’re learning a lot about our culture,” Reese George said.

Katrell Samuels said he’s been learning new things like how the Nez Perce’s original homeland was in Wallowa and “how rich they were with cattle.”

McKarcher said the project is a way to remember and honor their culture and traditions. “I’m sure they’ll remember this their entire lives,” she said.

She is proud of her students for taking on the project and showing respect to the elders who come to the class. When the elders visit the students, they are each given a gift from the class.

There were three elders who visited the fifth graders Tuesday. Jenny Williams was the first person who came, and she showed the students her weaving. She passed around hats, bags, earrings and necklaces weaved with corn husks or commercial hemp.

As the fifth graders passed the weaved items around the room, Williams pointed out details of the designs, like the Nez Perce star or ones modeled after petroglyphs. Some of the items had dyed corn husks and others had yarn incorporated into the design, some more complex than others.

“The simple design is just as pretty as the intricate design,” she said.

Williams showed students the hemp she uses and described how she uses corn husks so they could learn about the weaving process from start to finish. As part of that process, she brought a hat she was working on that Sonneck tried on.

“It’s hard to imagine the time it takes,” Williams said about finishing a weaving project.

Whitman interviewed his grandpa, Silas Whitman, about first-kill ceremonies. Silas had his own first kill-ceremony when he was 10 years old, 70 years ago, and has helped in about 20 ceremonies.

He said the ceremony is important in recognizing the achievement of the hunter because they are providing for their families and the tribe. Sometimes a person adopts a name at their first-kill ceremony. Other people help with field dressing the animal and some of the food is given to older people or families in need. There are also prayers and songs given in thanks for the animal.

“It brings families together,” Silas said of the ceremony. “It helps people. You’re a helper; you help your people survive.”

At the interview, Silas gave his grandson Dawson a necklace made from antlers for catching his first salmon. He placed the necklace on Dawson and congratulated him on the catch and practicing with the net and hook.

Silas, the chairman for the Circle of Elders, repeated the statement given to McKarcher when Dawson asked what advice he would give young people.

“To ask the questions and know what the customs of our people are,” Silas said. “Ask the questions. There’s no such thing as a stupid question, just a stupid answer. And I hope I can give you the answers.”

Silas encouraged the students to learn how to dig roots, help in berry picking and participate in the dances that he and other elders can’t do anymore.

“The power of the medicine, the power that makes me so old, is the dance of the young people,” he said. “It charges my battery (to see young people dancing). … You give us (elders) power when you dance.”

Sonneck then interviewed her grandma, Vera Sonneck, who told the students of what life was like when she was their age. She told the students that she spoke Nez Perce in her house with her mother and father ever since she learned to talk. “We learned to communicate in our language,” she said. Now Vera said English is spoken more and it’s hard for her to find others she can speak with in Nez Perce.

“I think it’s kinda sad the language isn’t spoken in the home any more,” she said, and then encouraged students to learn the language and other parts of Nez Perce culture, including root digging.

Vera advised the students to build up their spiritual lives by going to church, reading the Bible and learning to pray in Nez Perce. “To pray in your language — that’s powerful.”

She echoed the advice of Whitman to listen and learn from the elders while they are still here. “Be with the adults to learn,” she said.

Something the students are putting into practice well.

