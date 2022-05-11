ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Jan. 6 Audio, Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Will Be 'The Best Person To Have' In Charge

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is the latest Republican lawmaker to fall victim to his own past comments.

In audio obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns that aired on CNN Tuesday night , Graham can be heard offering his perspective on the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021:

Graham: “We will actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. It’ll take a while. People will calm down. People will [say]: ‘Don’t want to be associated with that.’ This is a group within a group. What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, ‘We’re better than this.’”

Martin: “And Biden will be better, right?”

Graham: “Yeah, totally, he’ll be maybe the best person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?”

After the attack, Graham publicly condemned Trump for inciting the violence, telling fellow lawmakers from the Senate floor: “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

That sentiment apparently didn’t last long; he quickly flip-flopped and resorted to groveling to the former president. By the one-year anniversary of the siege , Graham was accusing Biden of “brazen politicization” of the attack.

Burns and Martin released the audio to promote their new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future .

Last month, the authors released tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately telling Republican leadership that he would call Trump and urge him to step down after Jan. 6.

“I’ve had it with this guy,” McCarthy said of Trump.

Weeks later, he visited Trump at his Florida resort and posed for a photo.

Despite the evidence, McCarthy has since denied ever saying it .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 318

peaches1
4d ago

bc he has something on all of them and they don't want it to be known. that's why they're all on their knees between his legs🦵🦵.😬😬🤣🤣💞

Reply(2)
30
Julissa J
4d ago

Hmmm, Frump never divested from his buisnesses, and his buisnesses profited. He "claimed" he rejected the presidential salary but his golf trips cost $140, 000,000. His sons did foreign buisness, and Ivanka got Chinese patents and Saudi grants! furthermore gas is over $8 a gallon in Canada $9 in Europe, and Biden is not the president there! Get a clue trumpling

Reply(46)
100
William Shakespeare
4d ago

Ms. Lindsey is constantly contradicting himself - so much so that no one should believe anything that issues from his oral orafice.

Reply
19
