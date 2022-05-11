Lovely, dry evening turning cool

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was lovely! We warmed from the cool mid 60s into the warm mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We are still enjoying the crisp low humidity and clear skies. We should cool quite nicely this evening, getting down into the 70s after sunset at 8:10 p.m.

Overnight we will cool down into the lovely mid 60s, making for a refreshing start on Thursday. Expect clear skies Thursday morning and quickly warming temperatures. We will warm into the mid 80s for Thursday afternoon. We have an isolated chance for a few late afternoon inland showers, mainly in Polk and Highlands counties. Humidity remains comfortable tomorrow, and there will still be a nice breeze.

Isolated chances for showers leading into the weekend

Friday begins in the cool upper 60s with a few scattered clouds. We will warm up into the mid to upper 80s with a few sea breeze showers to fire up during the afternoon into the evening hours, accounting for 30% chances for showers.

Toasty warm temperatures and humidity slowly returning to our forecast.

We only have a 10% rain chance Saturday and Sunday, but it will feel hotter. Highs in the upper 80s with more humidity.

Hot and muggy conditions continue into early next week .

