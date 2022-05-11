ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Taiwan c.bank says moving towards tightening of monetary policy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Wednesday it will adjust its monetary policy in timely way and it will in principle be tightened.

Monetary policy will depend on the inflation outlook, the impact on consumers of the COVID-19 pandemic and monetary policies by major economies, the bank said in a written report to parliament.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nakaso, candidate to head BOJ, calls for faster green growth strategy

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan needs a faster “third arrow” growth strategy focussing on promoting a carbon-neutral society, including by creating a financial hub in Tokyo for Asian firms aiming to go green, said Hiroshi Nakaso, considered a front-runner to be the country’s next central bank chief.
ECONOMY
Reuters

South Korea bond futures fall on 'big-step' rate hike fear

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's government bond futures plunged early on Monday after the central bank chief kept the door open for a bigger interest rate increase than usual in the coming months to fight inflation. The June contract on the most liquid three-year treasury bond futures fell...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Monetary Policy
Reuters

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices up from 3-month lows as dollar surge slows

May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday rose above the more-than-three-month low level hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar outweighed pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.69 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,812.20. * Gold fell more than 1% on Friday to its lowest since Feb. 4, and marked its fourth straight weekly decline. * The dollar steadied on Monday after a fall in the previous session, but the greenback still recorded a sixth straight weekly gain last week on global economic growth concerns. * A strong dollar makes rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up for a second straight session, limiting demand for non-interest bearing gold. * Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Fed officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. * Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. * U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to its lowest level in nearly 11 years in early May as worries about inflation persisted, but household spending remains underpinned by a strong labour market and massive savings, which should keep the economy expanding. * Spot silver was up 0.5% at $21.17 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $950.84, and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,957.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar starts week on strong footing on firm safe-haven bid

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar started the week just off a 20-year high against peers on Monday, as investors sought safety due to fears about global growth while cryptocurrency markets appeared to find some stability after last week’s turmoil. The dollar index was at 104.54, having briefly crossed...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Late Venezuelan leader Chavez' aide extradited to US by Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Friday it had extradited to the United States a Venezuelan woman who was a member of late President Hugo Chavez’s inner circle, on charges of money laundering and belonging to a criminal group. Claudia Diaz “has already been handed over...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave

NOIDA, India, May 16 (Reuters) - For construction worker Yogendra Tundre, life at a building site on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi is hard enough. This year, record high temperatures are making it unbearable. As India grapples with an unprecedented heatwave, the country's vast majority of poor...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy