UPDATE 3-Allianz sets aside another $2 bln over fund debacle

By Tom Sims
 4 days ago

* Issue has weighed on Germany’s biggest financial firm

* Allianz hopes for timely resolution with U.S. DOJ, SEC

* Dents profit

* Shares up (Adds detail, context, shares)

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Allianz said on Wednesday it would set aside another 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) as it braces for the outcome of U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm.

Allianz said the booking hit its first-quarter net profit, which was 600 million euros, less than the 1.9 billion euros analysts had expected.

The provision comes on top of 3.7 billion euros the company set aside in February to cover litigation and U.S. regulatory investigations into the funds’ demise.

The collapse of a $15 billion set of investment funds during the pandemic market turmoil in early 2020 has cast a shadow over Germany’s most valuable financial firm and one of the world’s largest asset managers.

The demise of the funds has been under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, Allianz has disclosed, as well as the subject of numerous investor lawsuits.

Allianz said the additional provision should cover the remaining costs it could incur.

“This provision booked is a fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under any resolution of the governmental proceedings,” Allianz said.

Allianz said it was seeking a “timely” resolution to its talks with the DOJ and SEC.

Its shares traded 2.4% higher early in Frankfurt trade, outperforming a 0.4% gain in the DAX index of blue-chips stocks.

The issue has worried Allianz’s top shareholders and harmed its reputation with pension funds that provide a source of business for one of Germany’s best known brands.

The issue centres around Allianz funds that used complex options strategies to generate returns but racked up massive losses when the spread of COVID-19 triggered wild stock market swings in February and March 2020.

For Allianz, which has 2.6 trillion euros of assets under management, the issue has already dented earnings. Its 2021 profit was the lowest since 2013.

Investors in the so-called Structured Alpha set of funds have claimed some $6 billion in damages from the losses in cases filed in the United States.

The set of funds catered in particular to normally conservative U.S. pension funds, from those for labourers in Alaska to teachers in Arkansas to subway workers in New York.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was the first of at least two dozen lawsuits lodged against Allianz in the aftermath of the collapse.

The Arkansas pension fund, which had $1.6 billion in three Structured Alpha funds at the end of 2019, said in its July 2020 lawsuit that it had lost at least $774 million due to “negligent mismanagement” of the funds.

It secured a settlement of $642 million, according to minutes of a board meeting.

