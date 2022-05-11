ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.

Brian Armstrong made his comments after Coinbase said on Tuesday that, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors.

An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims.

Coinbase, whose shares plunged 15% in extended trade on Tuesday, also missed estimates for first-quarter revenue and posted a loss as turmoil in global markets curbed investor appetite for higher risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said its disclosure might lead customers to believe that keeping their coins on the platform would be considered “more risky”, which would in turn materially impact its financial position.

“We have no risk of bankruptcy,” Armstrong wrote on Twitter after the disclosure, which he said was made to meet SEC requirements.

He said it was unlikely that “a court would decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings”, although he said it was still possible.

He said Coinbase would take further steps to ensure it offered protection for its retail customers.

“We should have updated our retail terms sooner, and we didn’t communicate proactively when this risk disclosure was added,” Armstrong said. “My deepest apologies.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
TechSpot

Warren Buffett wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world, but he does like Activision Blizzard

What just happened? If someone offered you all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, you'd be unlikely to turn it down, given that BTC has a market cap of around $746 billion. But Warren Buffett, better known as the third-richest man in the world and a very successful investor, wouldn't take that deal because Bitcoin isn't actually worth anything or produces anything, according to him.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Web3#Sec
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Verge

Coinbase experiencing major outage as crypto prices plummet

Coinbase users are reporting difficulty withdrawing funds, heightening fears amid a widespread crash in cryptocurrency prices. The company confirmed the issues in a tweet on Thursday. “We are aware that some customers are having issues trading and accessing accounts on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro,” the company said. “Your funds are safe, and we are actively working on the issue. We’ll provide an update here soon.”
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy