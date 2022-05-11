ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bauhaus at Mission Ballroom, Denver

By Bill Forman
Colorado Springs Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ was the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ of its time,” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is fond of saying in interviews. Or at least, he was fond of saying that, up until the band announced its forthcoming reunion tour. Since then, neither Murphy nor any of his once-estranged bandmates — Daniel...

www.csindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy