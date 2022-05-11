ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Autopsy: Sanford homicide victim died from sharp, blunt force trauma

By NANCY MCCLEARY
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

A Sanford woman who was found dead in her home in January died from “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries,” according to an autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Sanford police found Deana Michelle “Missy” Bockes dead in her home in the 3900 block of Lee Avenue on Jan. 5 after they were dispatched to a well-being check at the residence, according to the report.

