Autopsy: Sanford homicide victim died from sharp, blunt force trauma

A Sanford woman who was found dead in her home in January died from “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries,” according to an autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Sanford police found Deana Michelle “Missy” Bockes dead in her home in the 3900 block of Lee Avenue on Jan. 5 after they were dispatched to a well-being check at the residence, according to the report.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.