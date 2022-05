Last month the Lee County Board of Supervisors approved the special use request by Hopkins Medical Association to place an acute illness and substance abuse disorder treatment facility just outside the Pennington Gap Town limits. On Monday, the Jonesville Town Council heard a request to locate a medication assistance treatment clinic in the town. SaVida Health, a company that operates in 5 different states and having several treatment facilities in the area, made a request to place one of their facilities in the West Town Plaza.

JONESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO