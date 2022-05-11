ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Park, NJ

Pet Lovers! It’s The Super Pet Expo Coming to Seaside Park, New Jersey

By Shawn Michaels
 4 days ago
We always love letting you know about unique and amazing events that are happening here at the Jersey Shore. Events you and the family can enjoy in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties. One type of event that many of you at home love is "pet expos" and a nice...

Cape May Zoo welcomes two baby zebras, and they’re adorable

Not just one, but two new zebras joined the menagerie at the Cape May County Zoo this month. Lydia gave birth to one foal on April 16th, and Gretta gave birth to another on May 7th. Our stallion, Ziggy, fathered both foals and they are both girls! Since Lydia is a first time mom, she is in a quiet paddock off exhibit, but you can spot Gretta and her foal in the big yard!
Seaside Heights Restaurant Week Offers A Dozen Options

A dozen restaurants in Seaside Heights will participate in the borough’s restaurant week which begins today and will run through Sunday, May 22nd. Organized by the Seaside Heights Business Improvement District the restaurants range from pizza stands to casual sit-down places and all are within a two block walk of the ocean and boardwalk or the Bayfront.
More Crumbl Cookies are coming to New Jersey

A very popular and rapidly expanding cookie chain is adding more stores to New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies didn’t even exist a few years ago but now they’re in 32 states, including New Jersey. The chain already has locations in Ocean, Clark, Englewood, Morristown, and opening this month in...
The Top 10 Best Restaurants I Still Need To Eat At In Monmouth County, NJ

What the hell am I doing? I call myself a Monmouth County local and I haven't eaten at these places?! I need to be better, and I will be better. I love going out and eating at Jersey Shore restaurants. Honestly, it's one of my favorite things to do but it's obviously expensive. During the weekdays I try my best to eat at home and thanks to EveryPlate, I am able to do that. This service helps me make affordable, crowd-pleasing meals at home at least three times a week. I have little time to go grocery shopping and I am terrible in the kitchen. EveryPlate gives me the assistance that I need. However, this is not a promotion for EveryPlate, this article is about the 10 most highly recommended restaurants I still need to eat at in Monmouth County.
The Top 15 Best Places In New Jersey For Mouthwatering Hot Dogs

It really is incredible to think this actually happens. The legendary Joey Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the most recent Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. It was the competitive eater's 14th win at the annual event that takes place every July 4th. How insane is that?! The dude devours hot dogs for a living. Maybe he eats 77 hot dogs this coming summer!
New Viral Video Shows How To Cruise NJ Beaches This Summer

Is there anything better than a nice and relaxing stroll on the beach during the summer months?. If you're lucky enough to be able to enjoy at least one piece of New Jersey's amazing coastline in the summertime, then you know it's hard to come up with something to compete with a beautiful walk along the beach. Nothing quite beats having your toes in the sand.
NJ bucket list: 9 places you’ve got to get to this summer

It’s a fact. People tend to take their own state for granted. If you live in the west, you don’t even care about the mountains anymore. If you live in Florida, you forget how beautiful some of your beaches are. And if you live in New Jersey, anything that is just a stone’s throw away tends to get pushed into the back of our minds.
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
