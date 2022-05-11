ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Northbound Highway 77 in Bloomington closing May 13-16

Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 77 between the Minnesota River and Interstate 494 in Bloomington will encounter single-lane traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, and at 8 p.m. northbound Highway 77 will fully close to traffic to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to resurface the pavement. The E. Old Shakopee Road to northbound Highway 77 ramp will also close at 8 p.m.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using East Old Shakopee Road, 24th Avenue South, 77th Street, Longfellow Avenue, East 66th Street and northbound Highway 77 or find alternate routes to bypass the closure.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using northbound I-35E, westbound I-494 and northbound Highway 77.

All northbound Highway 77 lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 16. Southbound Highway 77 and all associated entrance and exit ramps within the area will remain open.

A second weekend closure of northbound Highway 77 between the Minnesota River and I-494 in Bloomington is scheduled for Friday, May 20, through Monday, May 23.

These road and ramp closures are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project. MnDOT is resurfacing the Highway 77 pavement between the Minnesota River in Bloomington and Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis through fall 2022. The work includes repairs to the 86th Street bridge over Highway 77, upgrades at intersections to provide universal access and drainage improvements.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and to slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For more information, including construction schedule, current and upcoming traffic impacts, and recommended detour routes, visit the Highway 77 construction project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy77bloomington-mpls.

