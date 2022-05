ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants 4-0. The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts. Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. Molina's 2,128th career hit moved him past Mike Piazza to give him the sixth-most hits among catchers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO