When you picture a prototypical Major League pitcher, someone like Nestor Cortes is the last person you'd think of. But he's become baseball's most unlikely ace. The Yankees' 5-foot-11 left-hander has gone from a journeyman who the Yankees let go to another team twice to the American League ERA leader. He has a 1.41 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 innings entering his start in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. He almost threw a no-hitter this week. He threw an immaculate inning. And he's earned the nickname Nasty Nestor.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO