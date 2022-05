Paramount+ will be the exclusive streaming home for the hit comedy Ghosts, the streamer announced Tuesday. Episodes of the series were released to Paramount+ as the first season aired on CBS, but the deal ensures the streamer will be the only place to find Ghosts before Season 2 begins. It also means Paramount will avoid the embarrassing situation with Yellowstone, which is only available to stream on rival NBC's Peacock even though it airs on Paramount Network.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO