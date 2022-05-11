EPPD provides details on deadly wreck in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update on Tuesday evening’s deadly wreck in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD officials say the call came on Tuesday night, shortly before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Salem and McCombs.

According to EPPD officials, the rider of a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on McCombs when he struck a 2018 Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Stacey Elena Cook.

Police say Cook failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist, causing the wreck. The rider was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The identity of the motorcyclist is pending next-of-kin notification.

EPPD officials add that this is the city’s 25th traffic fatality of the year.

