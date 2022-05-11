ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD provides details on deadly wreck in Northeast El Paso

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYesa_0fZzXqah00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update on Tuesday evening’s deadly wreck in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD officials say the call came on Tuesday night, shortly before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Salem and McCombs.

According to EPPD officials, the rider of a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on McCombs when he struck a 2018 Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Stacey Elena Cook.

Police say Cook failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist, causing the wreck. The rider was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The identity of the motorcyclist is pending next-of-kin notification.

EPPD officials add that this is the city’s 25th traffic fatality of the year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Two people sent to hospital following rollover accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a rollover accident that happened on Gateway West and Yarbrough, according to El Paso Fire Department. According to Fire Dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The call of an accident came in just before...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry, El Paso, TX, were involved in a shooting at approximately 5:11 p.m. while conducting southbound lane inspections, according to a CBP spokesperson. While attempting to inspect a vehicle,...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

APD investigating 6-vehicle crash along westbound I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a major vehicle crash on Sunday evening. The crash involved five vehicles and a semi-truck on westbound I-40 at Rio Grande Blvd. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
cbs4local.com

Arrest made in connection to arson investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On May 10, 2022, a joint-agency investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Hynes in connection to a fire that occurred at a business located on the 9400 Block of Dyer Street.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of May 13

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest. Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs. Its been 22 days since the assault happened […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sti#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Instagram#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made

EL PASO, Texas – Police said one person was shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 P.M. on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive. That's a neighborhood east of US 54 between Dyer and Diana. Dispatchers told ABC-7 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said no The post Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire in west El Paso near I-10

UPDATE: 10:12 AM -- El Paso fire officials say the fire a gas line caught fire after it was damaged. There was a tractor-trailer involved. The call came in at 9:26 a.m. EL PASO, Texas – A fire was reported near I-10 and Northern Pass Drive in West El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Police identify, arrest Northeast El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released the identity of the man shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday evening. According to EPPD officials, 24-year-old Cesar Isaac Hernandez was found by officers at a residence along the 4700 block of Guadalupe, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hernandez was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra guests discuss El Paso city manager contract and possible payout

EL PASO, Texas - ABC-7 broke the news earlier in the week that city manager, Tommy Gonzalez, is one of four finalists for a similar position in Frisco, Texas. City leaders will meet Monday during a special city council meeting to discuss Gonzalez's contract; whether to sweeten the deal to keep him or discuss his severance payout if he decides to leave.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Health Alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert due to blowing dust. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective until 6 a.m. Monday morning. For more information, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Edwards Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Dennis Chavez Park. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional […]
CLOVIS, NM
El Paso News

Body found in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a body found on the street in Downtown El Paso. El Paso Fire officials tell KTSM the body was found around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday on El Paso Street, near Father Rahm Avenue. KTSM crews at the scene described...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy