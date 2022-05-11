Cincinnati International Wine Festival rescheduled to May 19-21

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright spent her first week in her new job visiting four of the district’s schools, talking with students, teachers and staff members, as the former Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District gets a feel for public education in Cincinnati. On Monday, May 2, Wright visited North Avondale Montessori School and Taft High School; part of Tuesday was spent at Taft High School and William Howard Taft Elementary School; and Walnut Hills High School students and teachers were able to meet her Wednesday.

