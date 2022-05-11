ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati International Wine Festival rescheduled to May 19-21

By alcohol
Cincinnati Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20-21 • Charity Auction and Luncheon | Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza. The festival has raised and donated more than $6.5 million to local charities since its inception...

thecincinnatiherald.com

Cincinnati Herald

Minority owned group breaks ground for new Bond Hill Market

Community Economic Advancement Initiatives broke ground for the new Bond Hill Market at 1239 California in Cincinnati’s Bond Hill neighborhood. The market will serve as a much-needed oasis in the area offering fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, fresh meats and more. Hot meals will be available prepared by culinary arts students taught by Chef Anthony.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

CPS’s new superintendent spends first week experiencing ‘what schools feel like’

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright spent her first week in her new job visiting four of the district’s schools, talking with students, teachers and staff members, as the former Deputy Superintendent of Schools in Detroit Public Schools Community District gets a feel for public education in Cincinnati. On Monday, May 2, Wright visited North Avondale Montessori School and Taft High School; part of Tuesday was spent at Taft High School and William Howard Taft Elementary School; and Walnut Hills High School students and teachers were able to meet her Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

