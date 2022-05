BLOOMINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity baseball team lost 10-6 to Eureka on Saturday in the Heart of Illinois Showcase. The Falcons (15-8) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Brayden Elliott and Hunter Brewer each hit a double with one out. After Elliott scored on Brewer’s two-bagger, Kellan Fanson sent Brewer home with a base hit to center field.

EUREKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO