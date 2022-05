STERLING, Ill. — Jett Rose made it a clean sweep yet again. Reid Savage nearly followed his teammate’s lead. They shared in a championship moment, too. Rose, a senior sprinter on the Quincy High School boys track and field team, repeated as the Western Big 6 Conference champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes during the league meet at Sterling’s Roscoe Eades Stadium. Savage finished as the runner-up in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while also taking third in the 100 dash.

STERLING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO