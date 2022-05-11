ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

US Coast Guard saves boater, 2 dogs

By Linda Dela Cruz
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew saved a boater and his two dogs on Oahu on Monday, May 9.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. about five miles off of Kaena Point.

The 32-foot sailboat Wind Rush had trouble with its sails, and rigging.

The boater told Coast Guard crews he was adrift for 12 hours and was managing his drift, but was not able to maneuver and was out of food and water. He could not work the vessel’s rigging as he had his hand injured.

The Coast Guard said he was in good condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard William Hart crew towed the boat 10 miles to Waianae Boat Harbor.

