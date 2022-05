The rooftop bar is a relatively new notion in Seattle, an unreservedly happy byproduct of a decade of intensive civic growth (not to mention lots of recently arrived hotels). Some spots are all string lights and selfies, sporting 360-degree views of our particularly view-worthy landscape. Others lean into the leafy charm of being just one story above the sidewalk. And they’re all primed for summer.

