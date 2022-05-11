Dos Pueblos baseball eliminated in the second round at Palm Desert

The Riverside County Coroner has released the name of the surveyor killed in a horrific vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Morongo Valley this Monday. According to the CHP, at about 2:10 PM, Ricardo Garcia, 39, of Highland, was driving a Ford F150 westbound on SR 62 in the #1 lane approaching Senilis Avenue, with passenger Richard Garcia, 18, of Rialto. A pedestrian survey worker, Dylan Motte, 25, of Nuevo, was standing next to his work truck in the center median east of Senilis Avenue. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed into the center median and struck Motte and his Chevrolet Colorado survey truck. The force of the crash caused the Chevrolet to strike a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Spencer Wood, 21, of Mission Viejo, eastbound in the #2 lane. The Ford came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles wound up on private property and on eastbound SR 62. Dylan Motte was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Richard Garcia and Ricardo Garcia were also taken to DRMC with moderate injuries. Richard Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

MORONGO VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO