Elgin, IL

History of the Elgin Mental Health Center

 4 days ago

Follow the twists and turns of the state hospital and the dramatic changes in mental health care...

wjol.com

Local Man needs Life Saving Bone Marrow

John Block with his family he is seated on the left. A local family is hoping the public can help save their son. Twenty-six year old John Block works at the Joliet Park District and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphatic Lymphoblastic Leukemia in March of last year. He received treatment and was in remission but now the cancer is back and he needs a bone marrow donor transplant for him to be cured. Normally, the best match is a sibling with the same set of parents. John is adopted and biracial and he is not aware of any biological siblings.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau says Orland Park is trying to fix Triangle ‘disaster’

It’s almost like Oliver Hardy turning to Stan Laurel and saying, “Well, here’s another fine mess you’ve gotten me into,” in the old movie comedies. Whenever progress on the Orland Park Main Street Triangle is made, Mayor Keith Pekau can’t resist taking shots at previous village boards for what he says is a project that got the village in a financial mess years ago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) – A predominantly Black college in central Illinois named after Abraham Lincoln and founded the year the former president was assassinated will close this week, months after a cyberattack that compounded enrollment struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln College, which saw record enrollment numbers in 2019, said in a news release that […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program: Deadline to Apply is Friday

There's only a few days left to apply for an assistance program that provides lower income Chicago households $500-per-month for 12 months. The program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, will select 5,000 households via a lottery to receive the funds. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty and communities with preexisting economy hardship, according to the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Gail Borden
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Mental Health#Evolution#The Elgin History Museum#A State Hospital
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

McHenry County Animal Control adoption center temporarily closes due to staffing shortage

The McHenry County Animal Control’s adoption center is closed until further notice after officials said Wednesday that they are experiencing a staffing shortage. “Businesses around the country are experiencing staffing issues and things are no different here at MCAC,” McHenry County Animal Control (MCAC) said in a statement on social media. The department said they […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois. The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million....
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Pizza Joint Just Celebrated Serving Three Million Pizzas

How many pizzas have you eaten in your life? 50? 60? Can you imagine eating millions of pizzas? One Rockford restaurant is celebrating serving over three million. Pizza. It's the best. But really, it is. How many times do you worry about what to eat for dinner or about what to serve to a party an you're just like, 'let's order a pizza.'
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

The World Of Faeries Festival Is Where Dreams Come True In Illinois

I know we're all looking for fun events to attend this Summer. Well, all your fairytale dreams are about to come true at this Faeries Festival in South Elgin, Illinois. Think of The World of Faeries Festival like a cosplay convention, but fairy themed! This year marks the 18th year this event has taken place. From what I read, this event will definitely be fun for the entire family! Once you step foot into this whimsical world of unique creatures, you'll be sucked into a culture you've never seen before.
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Rockford organizers want to speed up plans to bring a hotel to the Forest City. Officials say the success of the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is exciting, but the goal is to bring visitors from out of town to the area, which means they need a place to stay.
ROCKFORD, IL

