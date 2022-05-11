ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Rotary Club of Eureka Gives $1,800 to Humboldt Family Service Center

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Cox Rasmussen & Co. Advertising Agency:. The Rotary Club of Eureka recently presented an $1,800 check to provide funding for the Humboldt...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Eureka!

Spring has sprung, we can pretend we’re in a post-Covid world* and Eureka is looking pretty good to me these days. * We’re not—257 confirmed cases last week in Humboldt. We were graced a few days ago with the largest cruise ship ever to navigate into our Bay, the Seven Seas Mariner. She made use of Schneider’s deepwater dock on May 3, and passengers who chose to leave their luxury quarters were greeted by a bevy of Council members and City officials and—wait for it—Free Donuts. (We know how to give folks a good time.) Hopefully we’ll be seeing more cruise ships come into the Bay—the last one was The World, back in 2012, not counting the comparatively small Silver Explorer four years ago. Word is, we might get a couple more this year.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Fourth-Grader Brings Cannabis Candy Onto School Campus And Shares With Students, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students, the Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed Thursday. It happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. School officials said, once they learned it was a cannabis product, parents were notified and the school nurse evaluated all the students who ate some. There are no reports of any students being hospitalized. Twin Rivers Unified said it is reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Humboldt County, CA
Society
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

New Humboldt County COVID-19 numbers

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported one new COVID-19-related hospitalization. Between May 3 and May 10, the county reported 257 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in addition to 70 new probable cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 17, 772.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Los Prietos Boys Camp to Close

Santa Barbara County’s Los Prietos Boys Camp and Los Robles High School will soon be closing their doors, with significant decreases in the incarceration of youth offenders pushing the juvenile detention facility and adjoining school to integrate into the Juvenile Justice Center in Santa Maria. It’s unclear when the facility ​— ​in operation since 1944 ​— ​will officially close for good, though Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said the Probation Department, which oversees the camp, hopes to complete the transition by June 2023.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘This is a Crisis for Humboldt County’: St. Joe’s Admin Issues Call to Action in Response to Surge in Violence Against Hospital Staff

Back in April, emergency department staff at Providence St. Joseph Hospital experienced a dramatic uptick in workplace violence, forcing administrators to implement 24/7 security and initiate de-escalation training for hospital staff. Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, chief executive for Providence in Humboldt County, largely attributed the surge in violence to patients struggling...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counseling#Advertising Agency#Charity#The Cox Rasmussen#The Rotary Club Of Eureka#Hfsc#Www Rotary1 Org
lostcoastoutpost.com

Yurok Tribe Petitions Federal Government to Change Local Mountain’s Offensive Name

The Yurok Tribal Council is petitioning the federal government to revise the exceedingly inflammatory name of a mountain peak within Yurok ancestral territory. Located in the coastal mountains, the peak is currently called Sq—-Tit. The Tribe is asking the U.S. Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to amend the name to pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw (Maple Peak). In November of 2021, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland created a formal procedure to review and replace disparaging names of geographic features. The Secretary also ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove the word Sq—- from the federal lexicon.
EUREKA, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX26

Injured donkeys stranded on Merced County island as water level rises

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two injured donkeys are stuck on an island in Lake McClure in Merced County. Kenny Shepherd is the President of the Madera Speedway. He says he gets tired of all the noise out here, so he goes fishing pretty frequently. He was out fishing when he noticed those donkeys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
actionnewsnow.com

More homeless people are ready to move to the Pallet Shelter site

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter for the homeless opened more than two weeks ago, and so far about 75% of the units remain empty. Outreach and engagement teams were out at Downtown Chico, Lower Bidwell Park and Annie’s Glen on Tuesday talking with homeless about their options to move into either the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter.
CHICO, CA
rewind981.com

Fire destroys many downtown Visalia businesses.

On Sunday May 1 a suspicious fire spread from a dumpster behind Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant to the building. That set off a series of unfortunate events that lead to the devastation of the Main Street businesses and damaging three others: Sage Salon Suites, the Visalia Fox Theatre and Quesadilla Gorilla.
VISALIA, CA
mendofever.com

Comcast Contractor Responsible for Two Separate Fiber Optic Mishaps on Mendocino County’s Coast

This week an unnamed Comcast contractor was responsible for two separate incidents of drilling through fiber optic cable essential for Mendocino County residents to access telephone and internet communication. The first incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, which disrupted communications to thousands of residents leaving some...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

22-year-old convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Limu The Emu Reunited With Owner After Running Loose Through Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An emu named Limu was on the run in Fairfield and finally caught by animal control on Wednesday. Solano County Animal Services said it began receiving calls at around 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding a stray emu on Suisun Valley Road. An officer responded to the scene but the emu quickly escaped behind some homes in the area of Suisun Valley Road and Morrison Lane. Wednesday morning, animal control confirmed that the slippery Limu was finally captured and reunited with its owner.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Bear Euthanized After Being Hit By Driver In Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League. The only witness of the fatal collision was a woman taking her children to school. “We’ve got wildlife here, and they don’t always look both ways before they cross all the time,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. She saw the badly injured bear suffering in the snow. “It was just completely...
TAHOE CITY, CA
FireEngineering.com

Falling Tree Kills California Fire Crew Member in Calaveras (CA) Big Trees State Park

A falling tree killed a firefighter working on a prescribed burn in Calaveras Big Trees State Park. Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff was part of a contract crew preparing a site for intentional burning when the accident happened Friday, May 6. He worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc., a Chico-based company that provides forest thinning and related services.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy