Rotary Club of Eureka Gives $1,800 to Humboldt Family Service Center

Spring has sprung, we can pretend we’re in a post-Covid world* and Eureka is looking pretty good to me these days. * We’re not—257 confirmed cases last week in Humboldt. We were graced a few days ago with the largest cruise ship ever to navigate into our Bay, the Seven Seas Mariner. She made use of Schneider’s deepwater dock on May 3, and passengers who chose to leave their luxury quarters were greeted by a bevy of Council members and City officials and—wait for it—Free Donuts. (We know how to give folks a good time.) Hopefully we’ll be seeing more cruise ships come into the Bay—the last one was The World, back in 2012, not counting the comparatively small Silver Explorer four years ago. Word is, we might get a couple more this year.

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO