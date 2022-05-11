ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Letters to the editor

By Steve Brown
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0fZzOMnq00 Topics include Lori Stegmann, a candidate for Multnomah County Chair; and Catherine Thomasson, a candidate for state representative of District 45

I'd be honored to have your vote

We have a lot of life threatening challenges in our community from homelessness, to addiction, to gun violence and generational poverty — all steeped in racial injustice. The question is, do we want to treat these symptoms with short term fixes or do we want to find a cure that will actually address the human suffering that is playing out on our streets? I believe it is our moral imperative to find a cure.

One or two well-meaning policies that my opponents have offered will not holistically address the root causes of these symptoms. We must go upstream and offer people access to opportunities to make better choices for themselves by addressing generational poverty, trauma, shame, addiction and racism. That's how we make our communities stronger and safer. I'll take this approach to scale countywide and focus on economic stability and recovery for all. That's how we make our communities stronger and safer.

My name is Lori Stegmann. I'm the current vice chair on the Multnomah County Board. I'm a former Gresham City Councilor and Redevelopment Commissioner and a small business owner. I'm running for Multnomah County chair and would be honored to have your vote.

Lori Stegmann

Gresham

Vote Thomasson for Oregon House

I feel fortunate to know Dr. Catherine Thomasson, candidate for state representative of District 45, and to see first-hand her unwavering efforts to defend our environment and the nature within it, including ourselves. As an executive director of Physicians for Responsibility, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon's Environmental Caucus, and tireless activist, Catherine understands policy and has the expertise to create positive, equitable outcomes. She will work for all of us and can lead us to a better future. Please vote for Catherine on May 17.

Lori Hood

Corbett

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

