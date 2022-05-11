Program helps region’s kids see more clearly

By Jim Phillips

For The Athens NEWS

LOGAN – When the mobile vision clinic van pulled into Chieftain Elementary School parking lot Thursday, its staff had already given eye exams to some 10 students at other schools in the Logan-Hocking School District, and had five more scheduled.

“In a typical day we’ll do about 30,” said optometrist Nicholas King-Smith, O.D. He and optician Dana Gillum are with a program that since last August has been visiting schools in southeastern Ohio, to find and address vision problems that are going undetected or untreated among the region’s school children.

The program is a partnership of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), Ohio Optometric Foundation (OOF), and Vision to Learn, a national-scope nonprofit based in California. The problem it aims to address is significant; when the FAO did a survey of school nurses in 2016, it found that the greatest barrier to students getting the eyeglasses they need was getting their families to follow up on vision exam referrals. One solution: bring the exam to the student.

“A lot of the issues that we encounter have to do with lazy eye,” said Dr. King-Smith, who has a private practice in Columbus. Lazy eye is the popular term for what eye doctors call amblyopia; one of the most common childhood vision problems, it typically causes impaired vision in one or both eyes due to eye and brain not working together properly. One way to fix it is by having the child wear a patch over the stronger eye, to make the “lazy” one work harder.

“If we can catch the kids in their younger years and implement lazy eye therapy, patching, we can strengthen that weaker eye,” King-Smith explained. “But it does take some effort from the parents’ side to get the kids to cooperate and do that. The kids don’t want to wear a patch; they don’t want to use their lazy eye because they can’t see as well out of it.”

The new program can diagnose this and other vision problems, address them with glasses or other remedies, and follow up with families. Personnel also connect students to local eye doctors.

“By being able to come to the kids, it’s a huge change for them,” King-Smith said. “And some of these kids already know they have a lazy eye; they know they’re supposed to be patching… They’ll say, ‘Oh, yeah – I forgot I’m supposed to be doing that!’ And I’ll fill out a referral form that we’ll give to the school nurse, and she sends it home to the parents, and then we’ll follow up with a phone call about a month after the exam, and say, ‘Hey, did you guys get a referral form? Have you started patching? Do you need any clarification on that?’ It’s just trying to reiterate what we need to do to get those lazy eyes back to seeing.”

Of the students the program has seen so far throughout 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio, King-Smith said, a large majority have “needed glasses or some sort of ocular help.” Janell Swart, health liaison and wraparound services coordinator for Logan-Hocking Schools, said that’s also the case within the district.

“All of the kids in the district were screened, and those that didn’t pass their screening then came to the van,” she reported. “We saw 352 of those, and it looks like 295 of those 352 will be getting glasses.”

Optometrist Shane Foster, O.D., whose practice is Athens Eye Care in Athens, is involved through the Ohio Optometric Association, of which he is current president, and the Ohio Optometric Foundation, of which he is a board member and past president. He said an OOF volunteer-based program called iSee has been providing in-school exams across the state, on a much smaller scale than the new program, for about 15 years. That program, he said, typically finds that 85% to 90% of the students it examines need glasses.

Foster said the new program had its origins in a gift to the FAO from an anonymous donor “who was really interested in making sure that children in Appalachian Ohio had access to eye care.” The Foundation brought together the OOF program and Vision to Learn, the logic being that “we’ve got the best of both worlds here – we’ve got the local optometrists, and then we’ve got this national, large non-profit that’s used to doing things on a huge scale with local units.”

The program is fully funded through FAO, OOF, and Vision to Learn’s financial backer, and has successfully requested funding through the state treasurer’s ResultsOHIO program, a “pay-for-success” initiative. OOA is also a financial backer, Foster said, as well as an enthusiastic supporter of the program.

“We want to shout it from the rooftops, because we realize how much of a need there is, and we want to make sure that these kids have access to care,” Foster explained. “Obviously we all know about the financial barriers. But eye care is an essential benefit in the Affordable Care Act, so all these kids should have access financially, whether it’s under Medicaid or private insurance… But the issue is, in our area, the resources are so scarce in other ways, too. So you might have to drive 40 minutes to get to your nearest eye doctor.”

While faulty vision may seem less serious than other health problems, its impact on a student’s ability to learn can be enormous.

“I would say a majority of these kids are falling behind on their reading proficiencies, or their (other) testing proficiencies, because they can’t see what they’re doing,” King-Smith said. “Some of these kids I’ve interacted with are pushing 8, 9, 10 years old; they have never had an eye exam; and they’re walking around seeing four, six, maybe 10 times worse than what they’re supposed to. Imagine trying to learn when you can’t even see what you’re trying to learn!”

Students who have gotten help attest to its value, Swart added.

“We had a high schooler who said they can now see where one color ends and another color begins,” she related. “He definitely noticed the change. And there was another conversation that one of our football coaches had, who said he now realized why a student wasn’t able to learn the plays – because he was drawing them on paper.”

The district has already distributed some free eyeglasses to students, she said, with more to come. “The kids are so excited when they get them,” she added.

The program aims to expand. “In the third year they’ll be looking for even more school districts,” Foster said. “And our goal ultimately is to maybe to get another mobile unit, or get two more, so we can really service the entire region.”

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com