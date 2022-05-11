ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program helps region’s kids see more clearly

LOGAN – When the mobile vision clinic van pulled into Chieftain Elementary School parking lot Thursday, its staff had already given eye exams to some 10 students at other schools in the Logan-Hocking School District, and had five more scheduled.

“In a typical day we’ll do about 30,” said optometrist Nicholas King-Smith, O.D. He and optician Dana Gillum are with a program that since last August has been visiting schools in southeastern Ohio, to find and address vision problems that are going undetected or untreated among the region’s school children.

The program is a partnership of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), Ohio Optometric Foundation (OOF), and Vision to Learn, a national-scope nonprofit based in California. The problem it aims to address is significant; when the FAO did a survey of school nurses in 2016, it found that the greatest barrier to students getting the eyeglasses they need was getting their families to follow up on vision exam referrals. One solution: bring the exam to the student.

“A lot of the issues that we encounter have to do with lazy eye,” said Dr. King-Smith, who has a private practice in Columbus. Lazy eye is the popular term for what eye doctors call amblyopia; one of the most common childhood vision problems, it typically causes impaired vision in one or both eyes due to eye and brain not working together properly. One way to fix it is by having the child wear a patch over the stronger eye, to make the “lazy” one work harder.

“If we can catch the kids in their younger years and implement lazy eye therapy, patching, we can strengthen that weaker eye,” King-Smith explained. “But it does take some effort from the parents’ side to get the kids to cooperate and do that. The kids don’t want to wear a patch; they don’t want to use their lazy eye because they can’t see as well out of it.”

The new program can diagnose this and other vision problems, address them with glasses or other remedies, and follow up with families. Personnel also connect students to local eye doctors.

“By being able to come to the kids, it’s a huge change for them,” King-Smith said. “And some of these kids already know they have a lazy eye; they know they’re supposed to be patching… They’ll say, ‘Oh, yeah – I forgot I’m supposed to be doing that!’ And I’ll fill out a referral form that we’ll give to the school nurse, and she sends it home to the parents, and then we’ll follow up with a phone call about a month after the exam, and say, ‘Hey, did you guys get a referral form? Have you started patching? Do you need any clarification on that?’ It’s just trying to reiterate what we need to do to get those lazy eyes back to seeing.”

Of the students the program has seen so far throughout 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio, King-Smith said, a large majority have “needed glasses or some sort of ocular help.” Janell Swart, health liaison and wraparound services coordinator for Logan-Hocking Schools, said that’s also the case within the district.

“All of the kids in the district were screened, and those that didn’t pass their screening then came to the van,” she reported. “We saw 352 of those, and it looks like 295 of those 352 will be getting glasses.”

Optometrist Shane Foster, O.D., whose practice is Athens Eye Care in Athens, is involved through the Ohio Optometric Association, of which he is current president, and the Ohio Optometric Foundation, of which he is a board member and past president. He said an OOF volunteer-based program called iSee has been providing in-school exams across the state, on a much smaller scale than the new program, for about 15 years. That program, he said, typically finds that 85% to 90% of the students it examines need glasses.

Foster said the new program had its origins in a gift to the FAO from an anonymous donor “who was really interested in making sure that children in Appalachian Ohio had access to eye care.” The Foundation brought together the OOF program and Vision to Learn, the logic being that “we’ve got the best of both worlds here – we’ve got the local optometrists, and then we’ve got this national, large non-profit that’s used to doing things on a huge scale with local units.”

The program is fully funded through FAO, OOF, and Vision to Learn’s financial backer, and has successfully requested funding through the state treasurer’s ResultsOHIO program, a “pay-for-success” initiative. OOA is also a financial backer, Foster said, as well as an enthusiastic supporter of the program.

“We want to shout it from the rooftops, because we realize how much of a need there is, and we want to make sure that these kids have access to care,” Foster explained. “Obviously we all know about the financial barriers. But eye care is an essential benefit in the Affordable Care Act, so all these kids should have access financially, whether it’s under Medicaid or private insurance… But the issue is, in our area, the resources are so scarce in other ways, too. So you might have to drive 40 minutes to get to your nearest eye doctor.”

While faulty vision may seem less serious than other health problems, its impact on a student’s ability to learn can be enormous.

“I would say a majority of these kids are falling behind on their reading proficiencies, or their (other) testing proficiencies, because they can’t see what they’re doing,” King-Smith said. “Some of these kids I’ve interacted with are pushing 8, 9, 10 years old; they have never had an eye exam; and they’re walking around seeing four, six, maybe 10 times worse than what they’re supposed to. Imagine trying to learn when you can’t even see what you’re trying to learn!”

Students who have gotten help attest to its value, Swart added.

“We had a high schooler who said they can now see where one color ends and another color begins,” she related. “He definitely noticed the change. And there was another conversation that one of our football coaches had, who said he now realized why a student wasn’t able to learn the plays – because he was drawing them on paper.”

The district has already distributed some free eyeglasses to students, she said, with more to come. “The kids are so excited when they get them,” she added.

The program aims to expand. “In the third year they’ll be looking for even more school districts,” Foster said. “And our goal ultimately is to maybe to get another mobile unit, or get two more, so we can really service the entire region.”

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com

Comments / 0

The Athens NEWS

AAA: Gas prices skyrocket in Ohio

Gas prices continue to soar, though the current average prices released by AAA Monday for the week starting May 2 show five other South Central Ohio cities with higher average numbers than Athens. The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 16 cents higher this week at $4.098 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.098 ...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tantrum Theater, College of Fine Arts supports middle school theater

The goal of the Athens Middle School Drama Club is to inspire theater etiquette and confidence in students. That goal strives to be realized with support from Tantrum Theater and the Ohio University College of Fine Arts. With a strong theater program at both the elementary and high school levels in the Athens City Schools, Professor of Performance and Tantrum Theater’s director of education Rebecca VerNooy saw a gap in education at Athens Middle School and the need for youth arts education in this age...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

OU grad remembers her year as Miss America 50 years after crowning

It was a different time, a different era. The political divide currently facing our country was certainly there, however, the social protests on our nation's campuses and cities were focused on the Vietnam War and equal rights for women. One constant for the past 100 years, though, has been the Miss America Pageant, with the word pageant now being changed to competition to be more relevant and to eliminate the...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Community giveback days return to fairgrounds May 4 and 5

The post Ohio University move out Community Giveback Days will return to the Athens County Fairgrounds on May 4 and 5. Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair Board and multiple non-profit organizations are coordinating efforts to make it easy for students to donate reusable and unwanted items and then make those items available for free to community members. Move-Out Community Give Back Days are open to...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
#Eye Doctor#Vision Therapy#Appalachian Ohio#Insurance#Eye Care#Fao#Vision To Learn
The Athens NEWS

Women’s cancer screenings in Athens County

In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic 16 West Green Dr. Athens, OH on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment. Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

DeWine, Whaley, Vance, Ryan prevail in Athens County

Unofficial results from the Athens County Board of Elections show county voters supported incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley, by large margins in Tuesday's primary election. That sets the stage for a November showdown between the two, as NBC News earlier tonight projected both to win their party's nomination. With 56 of 56 precincts reporting, Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, defeated former Cincinnati Mayor...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Ohio University expects 3,500 to graduate during spring commencement ceremony

Ohio University expects to graduate approximately 3,500 students during its spring commencement ceremony, which is set to take place on April 29-30 at OU’s Convocation Center. The graduation will take place in three parts, with the doctoral and masters students ceremony taking place on Friday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. Undergraduate ceremonies will take place Saturday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., with morning and afternoon ceremonies determined by college of graduation. ...
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Move-OUt donation sites

As part of a coordinated effort to reduce waste, several drop off locations are currently available for students to donate reusable items. Through Friday, April 29, every Ohio University residence hall has an indoor collection area for non-perishable food and clothing as well as an outside donation area designated for carpet/rugs, furniture, and household items. For off campus residents, locations around town and the days and times the drop off...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
