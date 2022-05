New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.

