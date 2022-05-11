ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Coinbase Announces Q1 2022 Earnings, Revenue Down 27% YoY

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite its Q1 2022 downturns, Coinbase is optimistic that the market conditions are temporary and the company is focusing on the long-term. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its revenue drop 27% from a year ago to $1.17 billion, according to the Q1 2022 earnings report the company published on the...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Lose Several Points in Worst Day Performance Since 2020

The Dow and Nasdaq recorded their worst day performances in almost two years on Thursday, as the S&P 500 also loses ground. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw its worst day since 2020, as the index tumbled by a staggering 1,063 points or 3.12%. Closing at 32,997.97 due to the steep decline, the Dow was not the only index to severely underperform on the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, marking its lowest closing level since November 2020. Following their worst single-day drops in more than a year, both DJIA and NASDAQ have now erased the rally from the prior session.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Block Publishes Q1 2022 Financial Report, Cash App Performance Takes Center Stage

Digital payments company Block missed analysts estimates for Q1 2022, but reported $1.73 billion in Bitcoin sales via Cash App. Block, formerly known as Square, (NYSE: SQ) reported its Q1 2022 earnings report late Thursday, which missed analysts’ expectations. According to the payments firm, revenue realized for the period ended March 31st was $3.96 billion. Although it represented a 22% year-over-year (YoY) increase, this figure still fell off the $4.1 billion general consensus estimate according to FactSet.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

AMC Entertainment Records Best Quarter in 2 Years, Shares Up 5% in Pre-Market

The impressive financial results AMC Entertainment recorded in the first quarter were based on the release of blockbuster movies that people actually wanted to see. The earnings season has continued with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) recording its best quarter since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. In its Q1 earnings report, the cinema and entertainment company reported a revenue of $785.7 million compared to the $148.3 million it recorded for the first quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Coinspeaker

SoFi Accidentally Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Report, Sees Stock Slide

Following an accidental and premature release of its Q1 2022 results, SoFi shares declined sharply due to an underwhelming Q2 forecast. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its stock plunge dramatically on Tuesday after accidentally releasing its Q1 2022 financial report prematurely. Shares of the American online financial services company dropped more than 18% and were subsequently halted for approximately three hours. Eventually, the price drop improved marginally to 12%, after trading resumed after 2 pm Eastern Time. According to SoFi, the accidental release was due to human error.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Chainalysis Secures $170M in Series F Funding Round, Pushes Company’s Valuation to $8.6B Valuation

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

BYND Stock Slumps 24% as Beyond Meat Q1 2022 Revenue Misses Estimates

Ahead of the earnings report, the shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) closed Wednesday’s trading session down 13.83%. The American company that produces plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has published its financial performance report for the first quarter that ended April 2. Per the report, the El Segundo, California-based company said its Net revenues came in at $109.5 million, an increase of 1.2% year-over-year. However, this revenue figure fell short of analysts’ projects of $112.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Jumps 25% after CEO of FTX Buys 7.6% Stake

FTX CEO said that shares of Robinhood present an attractive investment opportunity. However, HOOD stock has been on a major decline over the last few months. On Thursday, May 12, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, announced buying a 7.6% stake in one of the zero-commission trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). The FTX CEO disclosed his stake purchase in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#The Federal Reserve
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Slumps 26% as Peloton Reports Huge Loss in Fiscal Q3 2022

According to Peloton, the fiscal Q3 losses were fueled by a sharp reduction in consumer demand. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) declined 26% after comedy announced a huge loss in its fiscal Q3. The quarterly loss the connected fitness equipment maker reported was wider than expectations, leading to its shares fall. In the three months ended on the 31st of March, Peloton recorded a $2.27 loss per share. Meanwhile, analysts had predicted 83 cents loss per share. This equals widened losses of $757.1 million from a net loss of $8.6 million in the previous year. Also, the equipment company said revenue for fiscal Q3 was $964.3 million, lower than the expected $972.9 million. The revenue Peloton reported for fiscal Q3 was significantly lower than the $1.26 billion generated a year before. Also, last quarter was the first time Peloton would be seeing a year-over-year decline in sales since its IPO in 2019.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Q1 2022 Earnings Show that DoorDash Is Pulling in Profits despite Pandemic Ease

DoorDash saw more new customers in the last quarter than in any other quarter in 2021. Online food ordering and delivery company DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) has continued to record significant growth, according to its Q1 2022 earnings report. The company continues to boom even with ease in lockdowns, and people return to everyday lives. DoorDash went public in 2020 during the pandemic’s peak when people were forced to stay indoors. As a result of the restrictions, many resorted to ordering food online and DoorDash was at their rescue.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Tech Stocks in Their Lows, Losing Over $1T Since Federal Reserve Raised Interest Rates

Speaking at a news conference, Powell noted that the Federal Reserve understands the “hardship” inflation is causing and how it is affecting tech and other stocks. Stocks at large, especially tech stocks, have significantly declined in the last few days after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in order to tackle inflation. As a result of the recent happenings, top tech companies have lost more than 1 trillion in value within three trading sessions. With the losses recorded in different sectors, investors are more interested in putting their money where it is safe.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Dogecoin Falls by Over 90% from All-time High as Crypto Market Records Massive Pullback

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.075, which is a 27% pullback in the last 24 hours and more than 90% fall from its all-time high. Dogecoin, the most popular meme crypto coin on the internet, rose to fame last year after Elon Musk disclosed that he would send it to the moon. Investors became more enthused about the asset after Musk had run a poll on his Twitter page concerning the possibility of making it a payment method for Tesla. On May 8, 2021, it recorded an all-time high price of $0.73. Its market cap surpassed that of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to hit around $90 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Posts Q1 2022 Results, Records Loss of $111.7 Million

Galaxy Digital revealed quite the loss in its Q1 2022 report and has blamed unrealized losses from digital assets for the plunge. Crypto merchants bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSE: GLXY) recently posted its Q1 financial report for 2022, which showed a sizable loss of $111.7 million. The loss for the period ended March 31st came amid a general slump in the prices of digital currencies. In addition, it also compares to the $858.2 million gain that Galaxy Digital recorded in the same quarter a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin (BTC) Continues Plummeting as It Nears New Price Low Since July 2021

The price has fallen in four straight days with about a 3% decline in the last 24 hours trading at the current price of $33,697 as of press time. The Bitcoin market has been in a constant decline since hitting its all-time high of $69,000 late last year. The price has fallen in four straight days with about a 3% decline in the last 24 hours trading at the current price of $33,697 as of press time. This is more than 50% correction from its all-time high. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is on the verge of trading at a new low since July 2021 if it drops below $32,951. Its current price is the lowest since late January.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Announces Stock Buyback Program amid Shares Declines

Galaxy Digital wants to purchase 10.6 million of the company’s ordinary shares under the stock buyback initiative. Shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE: GLXY) are extremely down, and the company’s Board has announced a stock buyback program. The crypto merchants bank said the share repurchase would begin amid the declines. The losses came in harder earlier in the week after the company revealed a sizable loss in its Q1 2022 financial report. However, the company said the Q1 losses were fueled by general market volatility. During the crypto market rally in November, Galaxy Digital’s shares were selling at $34. However, the share price had drastically reduced from its ATH to trade at $8.31. Also, the company has plunged nearly 22% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Sinks to $35,500 Following Dow 1000-Plus Point Plummet

Bitcoin declined to under $36K to coincide with the biggest negative correction seen on the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 2020. Following the worst price drop since 2020 of the Dow, and Nasdaq, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) also sank to under $36K. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points to 32,997.97, while the NASDAQ Composite retraced 5% to 12,317.69. Both sharp reversals came after a rally in the stock markets the day before.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Saudi Aramco Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company as Apple Stock Drops

Following a 5.2% decline on Wednesday, Apple was overtaken by Middle Eastern oil behemoth Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable stock. American consumer electronics powerhouse Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has ceded its ‘world’s most valuable company’ title to Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222). This development came about after Apple stock declined more than 5% during the US trading session on Wednesday, resulting in a $2.37 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, had a market valuation of $2.43 trillion on Wednesday. The reversal seen with companies reflects the recent surge in the energy sector while also highlighting recent tech tepidness. The last time Aramco had a higher value than Apple was back in 2020.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Drops to 16-Month Low as Bearish Sentiments Engulf Market

The losses that are being recorded in the price of Bitcoin are being modeled by other altcoins as many slumped to levels that are yet to be seen in months. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization dropped to its 16-month low on Wednesday as the broader crypto ecosystem has continued to take a beating on sustained bearish sentiments.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy