The HP Chromebook X2 11, one of the best Chromebooks on the market today, has been one-upping its own sales over the last few weeks. First, it went from its regular $600 price tag down to $400, the semi-monthly deal Best Buy usually gives it. However, instead of going back up to MSRP, Best Buy instead cut it down again to $300. Today, it's down to $250, making it less expensive than even the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, the tablet that kicked off today's trend of Chrome detachable. And if you've been in the market for an Android tablet, let me tempt you into something better with over double the support life.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO