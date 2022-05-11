ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Letters to the Editor

West Valley View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word “crisis” comes from the Greek term “turning point.”. The dictionary defines it as “a crucial point or situation.” We currently use it to define a multitude of issues facing the world, the United States or, each of us, as an individual. Let...

www.westvalleyview.com

Comments / 0

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

2,000 Mules Revealed Alleged Massive Ballot Harvesting in Arizona, AG Brnovich Already Involved

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza recently released a documentary, 2,000 Mules, which features the work of True the Vote tracking GPS cell phone locations from around the 2020 election period to track what they have named “mules,” people purportedly illegally transporting hundreds of thousands of ballots from left-leaning nonprofits and depositing them in unmonitored drop boxes in several key swing states, including Arizona. Arizona Attorney General (AG) Mark Brnovich may have already prosecuted one of the mules discussed in the documentary, a Democratic former official in San Luis, and he is currently litigating in court with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over her attempts to allow unmonitored drop boxes in the state Elections Procedures Manual (EPM).
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Matt Salmon
AZFamily

3 former Assistant Chiefs sue Police Chief Jeri Williams, City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three former Assistant Chiefs are suing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Michael Kurtenbach, Edward Zuercher, and the City of Phoenix for what they say were “false claims” made against them in August 2021. Phoenix Police Commanders John Collins, Lawrence Hein, and Gabriel...
PHOENIX, AZ
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest man in Phoenix, Arizona

The owner of Los Angeles Angels is a savvy entrepreneur with working-class roots who appeals to the middle class, both in the United States and abroad. His name is Arturo Moreno, and his humble upbringing inspired him to become a very successful business owner. Forbes estimates his wealth to be $3.6 billion, making him the 5th richest person in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek#Education#Usaf#Ahcccs#Aarp#Ksaz#Asu
ABC 15 News

Marijuana farm creates job growth in Arizona town

SNOWFLAKE, AZ — Just a three-hour drive from Phoenix sits one of the largest adult-use and medical marijuana farms in North America. Copperstate Farms, located in Snowflake, Arizona, began operating in September 2016. The farm initially produced medicinal marijuana and grew to include the growth of adult-use recreational pot when Proposition 207 passed in November 2020.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
lakepowelllife.com

New Speeding Law in Utah this Week

A new law went into effect in Utah this week, with the aim of combating high driving speeds in the state. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, if you are speeding over 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving. This is now a misdemeanor charge where it...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Top ten most dangerous cities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – While Utah is regarded as one of the safest states to live in, not every city fares the same. In a new study by House Grail, dangerous cities were calculated based on FBI data on violent crimes and homicides per 100,000 residents. “Utah saw its violent crime rates drop considerably between 2016 and […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy