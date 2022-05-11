ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morning Bid: Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsEQ7_0fZzJL1k00

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee

Amidst the rubble of financial markets this week, investors can be forgiven for feeling pessimistic. But the newsflow over the past few hours has been encouraging.

For one, Chinese officials say half of Shanghai has achieved "zero COVID" status (though activity curbs remain in place for now). Second, U.S. President Joe Biden is considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China as a way to lower goods prices.

Then, a growing number of Federal Reserve officials pushed back on Tuesday against the possibility of 75 bps interest rate hikes. And finally, there are hopes U.S. consumer price data due later on Wednesday will show inflationary pressures are peaking.

All that has put U.S. stock futures firmly in the black and Asian equities have picked themselves up from near two-year lows. Chinese stocks rose as much as 2% .

Bond market inflation gauges too show signs of reduced stresses -- the 5-year, 5-year U.S. inflation swap, a measure of expected inflation over the five-year period starting five years from today, has slipped to 2.44%. That's more than 20 basis points off the nine-year highs reached late last month.

And 10-year U.S. Treasury yields are back below 3%, having risen to more than a 2-1/2 year high of 3.2% on Monday.

But the broader macro and geo-political backdrop remains formidable, with flows of Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point drying up on Wednesday read more

Morgan Stanley slashed its global growth forecast for 2022 to 2.9%, less than half of 2021's run-rate, citing the toxic cocktail of tightening monetary policy and persistent supply chain frictions.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

U.S. consumer price data, due at 1230 GMT. Poll 8.1%, previous 8.5%

Central bank speaker corner: ECB's Lagarde, Nagel, Muller. U.S. Federal Reserve: Bostic

Philip Morris launches recommended $16 bln cash offer for Swedish Match

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh6Dh_0fZzJL1k00
inflation pricing

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's yuan extends declines to new 19-mth low, set for 6th weekly drop

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased further, touching a more than 19-month low against the dollar on Friday and breaching a key threshold, and looked set for the sixth straight weekly losses. The Chinese currency has lost more than 6% against a strengthening dollar over the past four weeks, a sudden, deep plunge for the yuan, which has long been tightly managed and usually moves within thin ranges. "We feel the Chinese authorities are comfortable in letting the CNY weakening further, so long as the depreciation remains orderly," said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered. "FX policy appears to be one of the options to alleviate growth pressure, via alleviating exports pressure." Liu noted that China is facing increasingly downward growth pressure, and sees little room to alter its zero-COVID policy, while domestic monetary policy easing is constrained by a hawkish Federal Reserve. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a fresh low of 6.7898 per dollar, 606 pips or 0.9% weaker than the previous fix, 6.7292, but 57 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.7955. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7900 per dollar, and quickly weakened past 6.8 to a low of 6.8150, the softest level since Sept. 30, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7925, 53 pips weaker than the previous late-session close. Currency traders said absence of discomfort among the authorities over the recent yuan weakness, other than firmer-than-expected midpoint settings, have encouraged some investors to test new lows in the currency. "While likely related to portfolio outflows, the move is getting compounded by the PBOC's hands-off stance, which is adding to the local USD buying frenzy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The rapid losses in the yuan also dragged down its value against major trading partner, with the CFETS yuan basket index falling to 100.8, the lowest level since November 2021, and down 1.63% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ, said the authorities might want to nudge the yuan's basket index to a more comfortable level, in a bid to protect China's export competitiveness. "My feeling is that the goal is to cap the basket index below 98," Xing said, noting the index had usually hovered in a range of 92 to 98 in the last few years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 104.64 from the previous close of 104.851, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8108 per dollar. The yuan market at 0330 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7898 6.7292 -0.89% Spot yuan 6.7925 6.7872 -0.08% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD -6.44% Spot change since 2005 21.85% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.39 100.32 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.64 104.851 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.8108 -0.27% * Offshore 6.839 -0.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 128.850 129.19 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3925 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.793 29.807 +0.05 Korean won 1280.700 1284.2 +0.27 Peso 52.440 52.37 -0.13 Rupee 77.450 77.45 0.00 Yuan 6.795 6.79 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.850 115.08 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3490 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.793 27.676 -7.11 Korean won 1280.700 1188.60 -7.19 Baht 34.760 33.39 -3.94 Peso 52.440 50.99 -2.77 Rupiah 14610.000 14250 -2.46 Rupee 77.450 74.33 -4.03 Ringgit 4.396 4.1640 -5.28 Yuan 6.795 6.3550 -6.47 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks try to bounce, China data a risk

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were attempting a rare rally on Monday after Wall Street managed a bounce from deep lows, though investors were also braced for bad news from Chinese economic data due later in the session. Forecasts are for a fall of 6.1% in China’s...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Bank#Inflation Swap#Europe#Chinese#Covid#Trump#Asian#U S Treasury#Russian
Reuters

China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities in March and...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold up from 3-month lows as U.S. bond yields weaken

* Dollar starts week just off recent 20-year high against peers * Momentum clearly favours further downside in gold - analyst * Gold prices touched lowest since Feb. 4 on Friday (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam May 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday from a more than three-month trough hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce, as of 0227 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,809.80. "With $1,800 being such a big round number, it's natural for it to provide some level of support as some (traders) try to be brave and buy a dip, whilst others close out profitable shorts," City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Marking their fourth straight weekly decline, gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday to the lowest since Feb. 4 at $1,798.86 per ounce, before closing at $1,811.15. "But it's not looking great for gold bugs right now. Even if we do see a bounce from $1,800, the momentum clearly favours a further downside," Simpson said. The dollar started the week just off a 20-year high against peers, as investors sought safety due to fears about global growth, and continued to make rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell, buoying demand for non-interest bearing gold. Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Federal Reserve officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. Spot silver was down 0.1% at $21.06 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $938.46, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,949.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices up from 3-month lows as dollar surge slows

May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday rose above the more-than-three-month low level hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar outweighed pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.69 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,812.20. * Gold fell more than 1% on Friday to its lowest since Feb. 4, and marked its fourth straight weekly decline. * The dollar steadied on Monday after a fall in the previous session, but the greenback still recorded a sixth straight weekly gain last week on global economic growth concerns. * A strong dollar makes rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up for a second straight session, limiting demand for non-interest bearing gold. * Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Fed officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. * Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. * U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to its lowest level in nearly 11 years in early May as worries about inflation persisted, but household spending remains underpinned by a strong labour market and massive savings, which should keep the economy expanding. * Spot silver was up 0.5% at $21.17 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $950.84, and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,957.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy