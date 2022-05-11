ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Planning board considers minor change to work camp regs

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday will consider a change aimed at resolving a conflict in the timeline for approving work camps in the West Glacier area.

Work camps are designed for the housing of seasonal employees. The Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System allows for such camps consisting of "camping spaces, trailer parking spaces, mobile, modular or other permanent structures,"

The amendment clarifies the review process for work camps because CALURS currently requires that a minor land use review and evaluation be completed in 30 days or the use is automatically approved.

However, the criteria for a work camp review requires not less than 15 calendar days for public comment to be submitted. Also within 10 working days of the end of the comment period, a written determination must be mailed to the applicant, approving or denying the permit.

Prior to the 15-day comment period, staff is required to obtain a list of adjacent property owners from the GIS department, which can take over a week to generate, the planning staff notes.

By the time all the steps are completed for a minor land use review, the 30-day period would be over and the work camp automatically approved because of the failure to respond, planning staff notes.

Thus the change clarifies that the regulations around work camps take precedence.

Work camps were added to CALURS last year after employers said they were struggling to find suitable housing for workers.

ALSO ON the agenda, the planning board will consider several text amendments to the subdivision regulations. Many of the changes are the result of the edits made to state statute during the 2021 legislative session; including the addition of the expedited review and changes to requirements for final plat submittal.

Other changes involve clearing up some language that the planning department says has caused confusion for developers and staff in the past, including moving the timeline for administrative approval to the timeline section, removing a few words from the parkland section and clarifying language.

The county planning board meets at 6 p.m. on the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. Recommendations from the planning board regarding the requests are forwarded to the Flathead County Commissioners for final consideration.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
West Glacier, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regs#Land Use#Calurs#Gis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy