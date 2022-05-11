ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Joseph Graff, 78

Thomas Joseph Graff, born Oct. 4, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed peacefully Feb. 28, 2022, in Kalispell.

He was senior class president, prom king, played football and was very athletic.

Tom was highly educated and also had a master’s degrees in both engineering and geology. He studied being a petroleum geologist and worked in other states also as a consulting geologist.

He loved Montana and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was the father of two kids. Tom was a smart man with a big heart. He was kind, fun, loving, and had an adventurous spirit.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Eve, 37, of Honolulu; son, Ben, 36, of Kalispell; and grandson, Carter Graff, 3, of Honolulu.

He was cremated and some of his ashes will be sent to Wisconsin where he will join his other family members who have passed. No funeral services are planned at this time.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at eveyeonghwa@gmail.com

#Wisconsin#Milwaukee#Montana#Kalispell
