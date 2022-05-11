Panel explores relationship between music and wellness

On behalf of Mental Health Awareness Month, North Valley Music School and the Nate Chute Foundation will host a Music and Mental Health Panel to explore the relationship between music and wellness.

The panel will take place Tuesday, May 17, at the Black Box Theater in Whitefish High School. The theme is “Instruments of Resilience.” Doors open at 6 p.m. with the panel occurring from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited and pre-registration is required.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Every year, the month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues and share resources for support. For many, music has been used as a coping mechanism through life’s toughest and most simple battles. Moderated by the Nate Chute Foundation, the panelists will discuss how music and mental health are correlated and explore music’s unique ability to unify people in difficult times.The panelists will share their stories and explain how music has helped impact their own mental health journeys.

“Music is a powerful tool which has positively impacted many people’s lives, including my own,” NVMS Executive Director Deidre Corson said. “We are honored that the experts at the Nate Chute Foundation are navigating this rich topic about how music helps. Our goal is that the audience leaves feeling connected, supported and empowered with more insights and resources in their toolbox.”



“This meaningful conversation with our friends and neighbors here in the Flathead Valley will remind us how connected we are and how music and mental health have touched us all,” NCF Executive Director Kacy Howard said. “We hope this night inspires guests to remember to never give up hope, that help is available, and recovery is possible. We are in this together.”

The event will also livestream on NCF’s Facebook and NVMS’s YouTube pages beginning at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP for the in-person event, register at https://bit.ly/ncf_nvms_mmhp







