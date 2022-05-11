ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Panel explores relationship between music and wellness

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

On behalf of Mental Health Awareness Month, North Valley Music School and the Nate Chute Foundation will host a Music and Mental Health Panel to explore the relationship between music and wellness.

The panel will take place Tuesday, May 17, at the Black Box Theater in Whitefish High School. The theme is “Instruments of Resilience.” Doors open at 6 p.m. with the panel occurring from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited and pre-registration is required.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Every year, the month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues and share resources for support. For many, music has been used as a coping mechanism through life’s toughest and most simple battles. Moderated by the Nate Chute Foundation, the panelists will discuss how music and mental health are correlated and explore music’s unique ability to unify people in difficult times.The panelists will share their stories and explain how music has helped impact their own mental health journeys.

“Music is a powerful tool which has positively impacted many people’s lives, including my own,” NVMS Executive Director Deidre Corson said. “We are honored that the experts at the Nate Chute Foundation are navigating this rich topic about how music helps. Our goal is that the audience leaves feeling connected, supported and empowered with more insights and resources in their toolbox.”

“This meaningful conversation with our friends and neighbors here in the Flathead Valley will remind us how connected we are and how music and mental health have touched us all,” NCF Executive Director Kacy Howard said. “We hope this night inspires guests to remember to never give up hope, that help is available, and recovery is possible. We are in this together.”

The event will also livestream on NCF’s Facebook and NVMS’s YouTube pages beginning at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP for the in-person event, register at https://bit.ly/ncf_nvms_mmhp



Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#North Valley Music School#The Nate Chute Foundation#The Black Box Theater#Whitefish High School#Nvms
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy