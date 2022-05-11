ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Man already facing felony theft charge accused of stealing vehicle

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

A man accused in April of stealing more than $6,000 in tools and equipment from a Kalispell shed is back in county jail after allegedly boosting a car while out on pretrial release.

Nathaniel Ray Warner, 25, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. He appeared briefly before Judge Dan Wilson, sans his attorney, in district court on May 6.

Warner first came to the attention of Kalispell Police following an early morning break-in on April 17. The owner of a storage shed provided officers with security video showing two men entering the structure between 3 and 4 a.m.

The victim estimated about $6,000 in tools were stolen from the shed. When officers noted that the individuals on camera also walked out with a long gun and arrows, the victim said he allowed friends to store goods in the shed.

According to court documents, investigators identified Warner as one of the men in the footage. About 5:28 p.m. that same day, police officers recognized Warner during a traffic stop on Sixth Avenue West.

During the stop, officers noticed a set of bow and arrows tucked behind the driver’s seat, court documents said. They also spotted toolboxes in the front passenger seat.

Under questioning, Warner allegedly admitted to taking a rifle, fly-fishing rod, tool case and the arrows from the shed. He identified Trevor Berggren, 26, as his accomplice and accused the other man of taking a pole saw, shop vacuum, air compressor and power tools, court documents said.

Berggren faces a single count of felony theft in Flathead County District Court.

Arrested and charged with felony theft, Warner was released on his own recognizance. But on May 4, Montana Highway Patrol troopers allegedly caught him behind the wheel of a stolen Subaru Outback.

REPORTED STOLEN earlier in the day, the vehicle’s owners came across the Outback about 3:27 p.m. near the terminus of East Reserve Drive. Responding troopers and Kalispell Police officers found Warner, a woman and two dogs in the vehicle as well as drug paraphernalia, cash and a scale, court documents said.

Officers also recovered evidence that Warner cut off the vehicle’s catalytic converter, including a reciprocating saw and two pieces of an exhaust, court documents said.

Authorities arranged for animal control to pick up the two dogs as they arrested Warner and his passenger. Authorities later uncovered about 2 grams of methamphetamine in the bags belonging to the pair retrieved from the Outback. Both Warner and the woman riding with him claimed the drugs as their own, court documents said.

For his part, Warner allegedly told investigators that he bought the vehicle earlier in the day. According to court documents, he came across a man selling it for $300. Sick of walking, Warner decided to buy it, he told police officers.

Warner is expected back in court May 19 for his arraignment.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
CBS New York

3 arrested after wild smash-and-grab robbery, chase in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on camera at a Yonkers jewelry store led to hours of drama as police pursued the suspects into a quiet neighborhood.Police said the four suspects are from the Bronx and have criminal records. Three were in custody Friday.The hard-working store owner told CBS2 he's outraged."They came, and there was fighting with them, grabbing the jewelry inside and pushing them outside," Tony Montana said.Montana was cleaning up and adding up the value of what was stolen.Thursday afternoon, brazen robbers used a crowbar and sledge hammer to smash Montana's display window and grab...
YONKERS, NY
nbcrightnow.com

Police looking for missing West Richland teen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
1240 KLYQ

Woman Accused of Murdering Her Two Children Appears in Court

34 year-old Leannah Gardipe, the Missoula woman who has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide after allegedly stabbing her two young children to death, appeared in Missoula District Court on Tuesday before Judge Robert L. ‘Dusty’ Deschamps for a status hearing. The initial call came in...
MISSOULA, MT
