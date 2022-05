Nyx is a unique Nixie tube watch that combines both retro nixie tube technology together with a modern design. Unfortunately there is a diminishing supply of Nixie tubes and only around 10,000 IN16 Nixie tubes left in the world of which the timepiece uses two. “Our Nyx watches are designed to mirror vintage timepieces with modern design features and are equipped with highly advanced hardware that set them apart from what’s existing on the market currently.” The watch can be easily charged and is Qi compatible for easy wireless charging and measures 48 x 39 x 16 mm in size.

