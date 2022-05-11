ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube to allow users to gift paid subscriptions to one another

By Conner Flynn
 4 days ago
YouTube will now give both fans and creators the ability to gift paid channel subscriptions. Several streamers tweeted the announcement today, and many were ecstatic about a new monetization idea. Most of us know that gifted subs have been a popular feature on Twitch for a while now....

