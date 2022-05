Friday's game: Clippers 11, Saints 7 Recap: The Columbus Clippers gave starting pitcher Adam Scott a 7-0 cushion after two innings, but St. Paul rallied for seven runs in the third, only to give it back in the later innings. Will Benson, Oscar Gonzalez and Mitchell Tolman all homered, with Tolman's two-run shot coming in the seventh inning to break the 7-7 tie. Benson, Tolman and David Fry finished with three hits, Gonzalez and Tolman had three RBIs apiece and Tyler...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO